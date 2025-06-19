E-Paper | June 19, 2025

PIA resumes Lahore-Paris flight after five years

Zulqernain Tahir Published June 19, 2025 Updated June 19, 2025 11:18am

LAHORE: The PIA has resumed Lahore-Paris flight five years after the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) lifted ban on its operations in Europe.

The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and UK authorities had suspended permission for PIA to operate in the region in June 2020 after Pakistan began investigating the validity of pilots’ licences following a deadly plane crash in Karachi that killed 97 people.

Following the ban lift on PIA by the EASA in November last year, the national flag carrier had resumed Islamabad-Paris flights early this year. “We can operate for any destination in Europe now (except the UK) after the lifting of ban by the EASA. However, it depends upon traffic on specific routes in Europe,” a senior official of PIA told Dawn on Wednesday.

He said the PIA was also hopeful that its operation for the UK would resume in a couple of months as well. “Talks with the UK authorities concerned are underway and hopefully the PIA will be operating flights there in a couple of months,” he said.

Airline hopeful of resumption of UK operation in a couple of months

On Wednesday, the first weekly flight PK-733 departed from Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport for Paris, France, with 276 passengers on board.

The PIA has been operating two weekly flights from Islamabad to Paris since January this year.

“A Boeing 777 aircraft was deployed for this route, featuring a newly refurbished cabin interior designed to enhance passenger comfort,” a PIA spokesperson said and added that to mark the occasion, a ceremony was held at Allama Iqbal International Airport.

Passengers were seen off by PIA’s Chief Executive Officer Air Vice Marshal Aamir Hayat, Chief Operating Officer Khurram Mushtaq, Head of Mission of the French Embassy Franck Aubry, and other senior officials of the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA).

“This flight will further boost aviation, tourism, trade and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries,” he said.

Mr Aubry expressed hope for deeper ties between Pakistan and France through this new air link.

On resumption of the Islamabad-Paris flight in January last, the national flag carrier faced criticism for an advertisement featuring one of their planes flying towards the Eiffel Tower, with many finding the image “insensitive and reminiscent of the 9/11 attacks”.

The ad showing [posted on social media by PIA] a Boeing 777 flying towards the Eiffel Tower with the caption “Paris, we’re coming today” even drew ire of the government functionaries. It was deemed a “stupidity” by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar. The PIA subsequently issued an apology, stating the intention was not to offend or cause alarm.

Published in Dawn, June 19th, 2025

