Islamabad SSP traffic removed after president’s motorcade strays from VVIP route

ISLAMABAD: The senior superintendent of Islamabad Traffic Police, also holding the charge of the SSP security, was removed from both the posts for poor supervision and management after President Asif Ali Zardari’s motorcade strayed from the VVIP route in the capital.

Police officers told Dawn that retired Capt Syed Zeeshan Haider, a grade 18 police officer, had put the president and his motorcade at a grave security risk.

The officers said that on Thursday evening, President Zardari was scheduled to visit a family in Bahria Town.

He, accompanied by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and others, moved to Bahria Town from the Presidency. The VVIP motorcade strayed at the Expressway after crossing Koral Chowk even though security measures and VVIP route were put in place. Instead of taking a turn towards Bahria Town, the motorcade moved further beyond the security cordon and the VVIP route.

As a result, the VVIP motorcade was stuck in traffic for over half an hour, they added.

The interior minister and the related security agencies showed serious concern over the poor supervision and management regarding the VVIP route and security.

In response, Mr Haider was removed from both offices and sent to the Central Police Office Islamabad till further orders.

Retired Sqn-Ldr Abdul Haque, a grade-19 officer, was given the additional charge of the SSP security, while Pari Gul Tareen, a grade-18 officer, was given the additional charge of SSP traffic police.

Published in Dawn, August 24th, 2025