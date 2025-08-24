E-Paper | August 24, 2025

Islamabad SSP traffic removed after president’s motorcade strays from VVIP route

Munawer Azeem Published August 24, 2025 Updated August 24, 2025 10:47am

ISLAMABAD: The senior superintendent of Islamabad Traffic Police, also holding the charge of the SSP security, was removed from both the posts for poor supervision and management after President Asif Ali Zardari’s motorcade strayed from the VVIP route in the capital.

Police officers told Dawn that retired Capt Syed Zeeshan Haider, a grade 18 police officer, had put the president and his motorcade at a grave security risk.

The officers said that on Thursday evening, President Zardari was scheduled to visit a family in Bahria Town.

He, accompanied by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and others, moved to Bahria Town from the Presidency. The VVIP motorcade strayed at the Expressway after crossing Koral Chowk even though security measures and VVIP route were put in place. Instead of taking a turn towards Bahria Town, the motorcade moved further beyond the security cordon and the VVIP route.

As a result, the VVIP motorcade was stuck in traffic for over half an hour, they added.

The interior minister and the related security agencies showed serious concern over the poor supervision and management regarding the VVIP route and security.

In response, Mr Haider was removed from both offices and sent to the Central Police Office Islamabad till further orders.

Retired Sqn-Ldr Abdul Haque, a grade-19 officer, was given the additional charge of the SSP security, while Pari Gul Tareen, a grade-18 officer, was given the additional charge of SSP traffic police.

Published in Dawn, August 24th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Size of the pie
Updated 24 Aug, 2025

Size of the pie

The discussions for a new NFC award should not end in a showdown between the centre and the provinces.
Full disclosure
24 Aug, 2025

Full disclosure

TRANSPARENCY and financial propriety of public servants and lawmakers are essential for a healthy democracy. These...
Defying reason
24 Aug, 2025

Defying reason

WHICHEVER way one looks at it, the recent arrest of two of former prime minister Imran Khan’s nephews defies...
Shared future
Updated 23 Aug, 2025

Shared future

Better relations with America should not come at the cost of economic and defence cooperation with China.
Damning audit report
23 Aug, 2025

Damning audit report

THE Auditor General of Pakistan’s latest audit report is, in effect, a charge-sheet against the state’s weak...
Game over
23 Aug, 2025

Game over

THE suspension of bilateral ties between Pakistan and India has now been officially extended beyond cricket to all...