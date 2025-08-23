COAS Munir visits Turbat, reaffirms support for improving Balochistan’s socio-economic development

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir visited Turbat and reaffirmed the military’s unwavering support for initiatives aimed at improving Balochistan’s socio-economic conditions, Radio Pakistan reported on Saturday.

The government has repeatedly voiced its commitment to the development of Balochistan — a province with severe infrastructure deficits, recurring protests and a bleak law and order situation. In June, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif termed it one of the top priorities.

Field Marshal Munir interacted with Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti and representatives of the Turbat civil administration during his visit.

The army chief emphasised the significance of joint civil-military efforts in addressing the challenges faced by the people of Balochistan and reaffirmed unwavering support for all initiatives aimed at improving southern Balochistan’s socio-economic development, Radio Pakistan said.

He reiterated the army’s resolve to “stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Balochistan in their pursuit of peace, prosperity and sustainable development”.

COAS Munir also highlighted the need for good governance, infrastructure development and the importance of inclusive and people-centric progress.

He was given a comprehensive brief on the province’s security dynamics, including threat perspective and successful operations against Fitna al Hindustan, ongoing development projects, and efforts to enhance socio-economic conditions in southern Balochistan.

The term ‘Fitna al Hindu­stan’ is a phrase coined by Pakistan’s military, aimed at framing India’s alleged role in terrorism as a deliberate destabilisation strategy, potentially to galvanise domestic support.

During his interaction with troops, COAS Munir appreciated their “high morale, operational readiness and unflinching commitment to safeguarding national sovereignty”. He hailed their role in ensuring peace and stability in the region under challenging circumstances.

Addressing the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025 in April, COAS Munir said Pakistan’s goal was to create manpower, experts and human resources for the mineral sector, adding that economic security has emerged as an important component of national security.

He said the military would ensure a robust security framework and proactive measures to protect the interests and confidence of Pakistan’s partners and investors in Balochistan.

Under its provincial budget for the fiscal year 2025-2026, the Balochistan government has allocated Rs249.50 billion for the Annual Development Plan (ADP) and has decided to launch several development projects under the public-private partnership model.

Last month, the Balochistan cabinet approved a series of security enhancements, economic initiatives and public welfare projects, including the establishment of new police stations and a major subsidy for farmers.