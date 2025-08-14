Leaders, military’s top brass call for national unity, justice in Independence Day messages

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have called for rising beyond divisions and standing united for a Pakistan that is built on justice, equality, and service to all, as the nation celebrates Pakistan’s 79th Independence Day today.

They said the day served as a reminder of courage, unity, and sacrifices that led to the creation of Pakistan and paid homage to founding father Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the workers of the Pakistan Movement for their struggle and sacrifices.

In his message on the occasion, President Zardari emphasised that the nation had “reaffirmed its strength, resolve, and unity in the face of external aggression”.

“Our success in Marka-i-Haq and Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos is a landmark moment in our history,” he said. “It was a demonstration of unshakable national will, professional excellence, and united purpose.”

In July, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said this year’s Independence Day would be marked as “Marka-i-Haq” (Battle of Truth). The term is used by the state for the conflict with India from the April 22 Pahalgam attack to the end of Operation Bunyanum Marsoos with a ceasefire on May 10.

The clash began after India blamed Pakistan for the attack without evidence, leading to air strikes and a week of missile exchanges stretched until a US-brokered ceasefire.

The day dawned with a 31-gun salute in Islamabad and 21-gun salutes at the provincial headquarters, Radio Pakistan reported.

Special prayers were offered in mosques for peace, solidarity and prosperity of the country. Various renowned buildings across the country have also been decorated with the national flag and lights as the nation celebrates Independence Day with fervour.

The main flag hosting ceremony was held at the Pakistan Monument in the federal capital, where PM Shehbaz unfurled the national flag.

Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gilani, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, cabinet members, parliamentarians and school students were present on the occasion, according to Radio Pakistan.

Special prayers were offered for the country’s progress and prosperity.

A flag hoisting ceremony was also held at the Supreme Court, where Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi unfurled the national flag.

In his message, President Zardari noted that “faced with unjustified Indian aggression, Pakistan responded with clarity, courage and restraint.

“The world witnessed a nation that is peace-loving, but fully capable of defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

“Today, the world sees Pakistan as a country that seeks peace but does not bow to coercion.

“But this moment is about more than military success. It is a reminder of what we can achieve when we are united, focused, and committed to a common goal,” the president said.

He asserted that this victory gave the people of Pakistan a sense of renewed confidence. It has lifted the morale of the people, restored faith in our institutions, and enhanced Pakistan’s stature on the global stage, he added.

President Zardari urged the nation to channel this spirit into economic revival, educational reform, technological advancement, institutional development, and environmental resilience.

“The same discipline, courage, and clarity that led to our recent success against India can lead us toward victory in eradicating poverty, creating opportunities for our people, and building a just and inclusive society.”

He also expressed solidarity with the people of India-occupied Kashmir, saying that “their courage and struggle for justice and their right to self-determination remain close to our hearts.

“Pakistan will continue to extend its unwavering diplomatic, moral, and political support until their right to self-determination is realised.”

In his message, PM Shehbaz paid tribute to Jinnah and national poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal, who along with other resolute leaders and workers of the Independence Movement, united the nation under one vision, one mission and one goal.

“Their relentless efforts changed the course of the history with the establishment of an independent, ideological state, thus realising a seemingly impossible dream into a reality,” he said in a statement.

“The past 78 years tell a tale of resilience, strong faith and a hope of a bright future when as a nation, we braved several difficult challenges”, he stated. “Despite this, Pakistan achieved a series of milestones of success and achievements in every field.”

He also paid tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the sake of Pakistan’s freedom, saying Marka-i-Haq was not just a military conquest, but also the victory of validation of the Two-Nation Theory.

“Pakistan’s historic victory in Marka-i-Haq during the four-day war imposed by India has not only reinforced the sanctity of our freedom, but has also instilled a renewed sense of ambition and national spirit in the hearts of our people, magnifying the pride and fervour of this Independence Day.”

He continued: “With the blessings of Almighty Allah, our brave armed forces revived their past glory and shattered the false pride of enemy by acting as a Bunyanum Marsoos — a solid fortified wall.

“The military capability, valour and faith of our brave soldiers and air warriors forced the enemy to kneel down. We pay tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the sake of our freedom and offer prayers for the elevation of their ranks in eternal life.”

While expressing his resolve to protect Pakistan’s sovereignty, PM Shehbaz said: “We reiterate our belief in the principles of peaceful coexistence and resolving the regional and global issues through dialogue and diplomacy.”

He said India needs to demonstrate the same will for the resolution of all disputes, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

PM Shehbaz also highlighted the government’s initiatives for the welfare of the common people, such as a reduction in electricity prices. “The government is utilising all resources to make the country effectively meet the economic, industrial technological demands of the present era.”

He called for demonstrating the spirit of Marka-i-Haq and Pakistan Movement for a strong and stable economy, which is inevitable for an impregnable national defence and sovereignty.

‘Unbreakable bond between armed forces, people’

The military top brass congratulated the nation on Independence Day as they vowed to safeguard Pakistan’s sovereignty and unity, according to a statement by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu extended “heartfelt felicitations to the nation on the auspicious occasion” of Independence Day, “marking the triumph of unity, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to a shared vision for a brighter future”.

“As guardians of national security, we reaffirm our unwavering resolve to safeguard Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, uphold the Constitution, and protect the values that define our national identity,” the statement said.

“The unbreakable bond between the armed forces and the people is the cornerstone of our collective strength.”

The military top brass paid homage to the founding fathers and honoured their “indomitable spirit, resolute determination, and unparalleled sacrifices”, which paved the way for independence“. “Their courage, foresight, and unshakeable faith in the cause of freedom remain an enduring beacon of guidance,” it highlighted.

The armed forces also paid solemn tribute to the “visionaries, statesmen, and soldiers who laid our nation’s foundations, cherishing their legacy with deep reverence and gratitude”.

“On this Independence Day, let us renew our resolve to strive for peace, progress, and unity, upholding the ideals of Faith, Unity, and Discipline to realise the dream of a resilient, prosperous, and progressive Pakistan.”

Rubio, others extend greetings

Meanwhile, leaders from various countries also felicitated Pakistan on its Independence Day.

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement: “On behalf of the United States, I extend our warm congratulations to the people of Pakistan as they celebrate their Independence Day on August 14.”

He added that the US “deeply appreciates Pakistan’s engagement on counterterrorism and trade”.

“We look forward to exploring new areas of economic cooperation, including critical minerals and hydrocarbons, and fostering dynamic business partnerships which will promote a prosperous future for Americans and Pakistanis,” Rubio said, building upon the two countries’ intensified economic and military in recent weeks.

Russian Embassy in Pakistan hailed the country’s “significant progress in many areas”, while the Chinese embassy wished for the “ironclad friendship” between the two nations to grow stronger.

More to follow