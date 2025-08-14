Global leaders extend wishes on Pakistan’s 79th Independence Day

US state secretary says country "deeply appreciates Pakistan’s engagement on counterterrorism and trade".

Leaders and lawmakers from around the world, including the United States, Russia, China and beyond, congratulated Pakistan on its 79th Independence Day on Thursday with public messages, highlighting diplomatic ties.

The day, marking Pakistan’s freedom from British rule and the declaration of independence in 1947, dawned with a 31-gun salute in Islamabad and 21-gun salutes at the provincial headquarters. Special prayers were also offered in mosques for peace, solidarity and prosperity of the country.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in a statement, felicitated the people of Pakistan on behalf of the United States.

“The United States deeply appreciates Pakistan’s engagement on counterterrorism and trade. We look forward to exploring new areas of economic cooperation, including critical minerals and hydrocarbons, and fostering dynamic business partnerships which will promote a prosperous future for Americans and Pakistanis,” the statement said.

The US State Department’s Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs said it extended its “warm wishes to the people of Pakistan as they celebrate 78 years of independence on August 14”.

“We look forward to deepening the people-to-people and economic ties as our two countries work together to promote a prosperous future for Americans and Pakistanis,” the agency said.

In a video shared by state-run Radio Pakistan on X, US Congressman Pete Sessions said, “To my friends that are in the Pakistani community, congratulations. A day in which you can remember once again your contribution to the United States of America on behalf of your heritage. I want to say thank you for the contributions that you have given to the United States of America.”

Sessions added: “Not just science and mathematics and not just hard work, but people of good faith who have come to the United States to pledge themselves to the future of not just America, but your country also, to forge that continued relationship and reliance upon each other. Thank you so much for your celebration. Thank you so much for your contribution. I look forward to working with you during the year. God be with you.”

In a similar vein, US Congresswoman and representative of Brooklyn, New York’s 9th Congressional District, Yvette Clarke congratulated the people of Pakistan on the occasion of their Independence Day.

She said, “It is my privilege and honour to wish the people of Pakistan and Pakistani-Americans here in Brooklyn and across our nation a very joyous independence day.”

Clarke stated, “As the Congressional Representative of thousands of our beloved Pakistani-American neighbours, and as someone who cherishes the longstanding relationship between the United States and Pakistan, not only am I deeply honoured for this opportunity to celebrate with you 79 years of independence for the proud nation of Pakistan, I’m also eternally grateful for the millions of Pakistani-Americans who have used their ingenuity, talent, skill, and expertise in doing their part to build our communities, for your charitable contributions to the less fortunate, and your relentless pursuit of the American dream.”

She added that the US is blessed to call Pakistan-Americans its neighbours, friends, and loved ones.

“May we continue to join hands together in peace and unity for many, many years to come, and may we continue to celebrate the freedom, prosperity, and well-being of Pakistan and her people from generation to generation. Thank you for your time and attention. Pakistan Zindabad. Have a wonderful Pakistani Independence Day,” the Congresswoman said.

Senator Chris Van Hollen said he is committed to further strengthening ties of friendship between the people of the US and Pakistan.

“I’m proud to join you in celebrating Pakistan’s 79th Independence Day. I’m fortunate to have a special connection with Pakistan, having been born in Karachi as the son of an American Foreign Service officer,” the Senator said in a video posted by Radio Pakistan.

“Throughout my life, I’ve experienced firsthand the generosity, the goodness, and the determination of the Pakistani people,” he added. “I’m proud to celebrate the strong people-to-people ties between our two countries, including the diaspora of over 600,000 Pakistani-Americans who contribute to our communities and to our country in every field of endeavour. I’m glad to join you in marking this important celebration.”

US Congresswoman and representative for California’s 28th congressional district Judy Chu said she wants to extend her “heartfelt congratulations to the people of Pakistan and to the vibrant Pakistani American community here in Southern California.”

Chu added, “One of the things I love most about our region is its incredible diversity, and I’m proud that we are home to one of the largest Pakistani American communities in the United States. Your contributions to the culture and economy of this area enrich all who live here. Thank you and happy 79th Pakistan Independence Day.”

US Congresswoman and representative from California Zoe Lofgren also congratulated Pakistan.

“I know about the contributions of Pakistani Americans firsthand, as Silicon Valley, which includes part of my district, is home to a large and vibrant community of Pakistani Americans who contribute so much to the well-being of our country,” Lofgren said. “It’s important to highlight the positive contributions of immigrant communities like Pakistani Americans. Congratulations again. Happy Independence Day.”

Shama Haider, the first Muslim and the first Pakistani American to be elected to the New Jersey State Assembly, said it was her honour to send her heartfelt greetings to Pakistanis everywhere.

“Today, we celebrate the courage, the vision and the sacrifice that gave us our beloved motherland. No matter where we live, Pakistan lives in our hearts. Let’s honour our heritage, strengthen our unity and work for progress together. Pakistan Zindabad.”

The Embassy of China in Pakistan also posted on X, extending congratulations to Pakistan on its Independence Day.

“Warmest congratulations to the government and people of Pakistan on celebrating its 79th Independence Day,” read the embassy’s statement. “May Pakistan continue to prosper, and may the ironclad friendship between China and Pakistan grow ever stronger. Chin–Pak Dosti Zindabad!”

The Russian Embassy in Pakistan also shared a message on X, conveying its greetings.

“In its 78 years of independence, Pakistan has made significant progress in many areas, strengthened its position in the international community, and contributed to space exploration,” said the embassy’s statement.

“Despite numerous challenges, Pakistan remains faithful to the traditional values and principles established by its founding fathers, Allama Iqbal and Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The people of Pakistan can rightly be proud of their country. From the bottom of our hearts, we wish our Pakistani friends success, prosperity, and well-being! Youm-e-Azadi Mubarak,” the statement added.

The Ambassador of Sweden to Pakistan Alex Berg von Linde said Sweden extends heartfelt congratulations and warm wishes to the people of Pakistan.

Romanian Ambassador to Pakistan Dan Stoenescu congratulated the people of Pakistan in a video message.

He said that on behalf of the Romanian government and the people, he prays for the constant success, unity, and betterment of Pakistan. “Romania proudly stands with Pakistan in its happiness and reiterates its friendship with the country,” Stoenescu said.

Germany’s consul general Andreas Wegner shared a message for Pakistan in Karachi.

He said, “On this Independence Day, I salute the vision of unity, faith and discipline that inspired the nation’s book. Eighty-five years ago, the Lahore Resolution had in motion a movement that, over seventy-five years, overcame the burden of colonialism and led to the creation of Pakistan. It was a bold call for justice, equality, and representation. Ideals worth protecting now as much as then.”

The Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Pakistan in a post on X said the EU Ambassador to the country Riina Kionka extends heartfelt wishes to Pakistan on its 78th Independence Day. “Together, we celebrate friendship and unity — because we are stronger together,” the post added.

The Embassy of France in Pakistan said the embassy extends its “warmest congratulations to the people and Government of Pakistan on the occasion of Independence Day”.

“Happy Independence Day to all Pakistanis!” the embassy’s post on X added.

Turkiye’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted on X: “Congratulations to friendly and brotherly Pakistan on its Day of Independence! Pakistan Zindabad!”

Similarly, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted: “Our most sincere and heartfelt congratulations to brotherly People and the Government of Pakistan on the occasion of the 78th anniversary of the Independence Day of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan! Long Live Pakistan! Happy Independence Day!”

Header image: Pakistanis celebrate the 79th Independence Day on Thursday. — X/RadioPakistan