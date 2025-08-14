Tough words in PTI parliamentary moot

ISLAMABAD: Hard talk during a meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) parliamentary party on Wednes­day revealed further signs of division within the main opposition party.

According to media reports, during the meeting chaired by Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, some members questioned the sincerity of the party’s high command, accusing them of being “compromised”.

Reports also claimed that outspoken MNA Iqbal Afridi exchanged heated words with the leadership.

However, PTI leader Asad Qaiser denied any such development, claiming that all such reports were frivolous.

Asad Qaiser terms reports of rifts ‘frivolous’; MNA admits to expressing ‘difference of opinion’

Mr Afridi also told Dawn that he had merely expressed a difference of opinion, and it should not be portrayed as if he had shown mistrust in the leadership.

“It is a fact that the party has been facing the oppression of the state, and there can be a little difference of opinion in adapting strategy to tackle the situation,” Mr Afridi said.

“Such a difference of opinion is a routine matter. I believe that we are here (in the parliament) with only two objectives: to represent and address the issue of people of our constituencies and play a role to get the founding chairman Imran Khan released,” he added.

When asked if he opposed the party’s strategy, Mr Afridi said that a difference of opinion was usual even while making a decision to build a mosque.

“However, once a mosque is built, all people start saying prayers there. The same is the case within the PTI. I may disagree with the leadership’s opinion, but I am confident that our leaders, such as Asad Qaiser and Malik Amir Dogar, are genuinely committed to the PTI and our leader, Imran Khan. I have no grievances against them,” he said.

“All leaders of PTI try to talk in favo­­ur of Imran Khan and for his release. At least voters of my constituency again and again stress that I should speak for Imran Khan, but unfortunately, we are not allowed to speak on that topic in the parliament,” Mr Afridi explained.

ATA amendment

Meanwhile, PTI leaders on Wed­nes­day criticised the government for amen­ding the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

Party leader Sardar Latif Khosa said that Section 4 of the ATA was amended in violation of Article 10 of the Constitu­tion and against the fundamental rights.

He said that earlier, only a high court judge had the power to grant an additi­onal three months of detention, but the new amendment allows even a superintendent of police (SP) to extend detent­ion for three months. He feared that the law would be used against politicians.

Public Accounts Committee Chair­man Junaid Akbar also warned that the law could be applied against political parties.

Published in Dawn, August 14th, 2025