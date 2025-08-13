Trump floats meeting with Russian president and Zelensky if initial Putin talks go well

United States President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that if his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin goes well, he would like to have a quick second meeting between Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and himself.

“If the first one goes okay, we’ll have a quick second one,” Trump told reporters. “I would like to do it almost immediately, and we’ll have a quick second meeting between President Putin and President Zelensky and myself, if they’d like to have me there.”

Trump did not provide a timeframe for a second meeting. He is to meet Putin in Anchorage, Alaska on Friday.

Trump also said Russia would face consequences if Putin did not agree to stop the war.

“Yes, they will,” he said.

He did not spell out the consequences, but he has warned of stiff economic sanctions if no breakthrough can be achieved.

Trump spoke after holding talks via telephone with European leaders and Zelenskiy about his meeting with Putin.

“We had a very good call. He was on the call. President Zelensky was on the call. I would rate it a 10, very friendly,” he said.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron said that Trump said that Ukraine must be involved in talks about territory in any ceasefire deal with Russia.

The comments were the first indication of what came out of talks between Trump, European leaders and Zelensky, intended to shape Trump’s meeting with Putin in Alaska on Friday.

French President Emmanuel Macron, President of the European Council Antonio Costa, French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noel Barrot and France’s Minister of Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu attend a video conference with US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European Union leaders about the upcoming Trump-Putin meeting on Ukraine, at Fort de Bregancon in Bormes-les-Mimosas, France, August 13. — AFP

Trump’s insistence on involving Ukraine, if confirmed, could bring a measure of relief to Kyiv and its allies, who have feared that Trump and Putin could reach a deal that sells out Europe’s and Ukraine’s security interests and proposes to carve up Ukraine’s territory.

Trump and Putin are due to meet in Alaska on Friday for talks on how to end the three-and-a-half-year-old conflict, the biggest in Europe since World War Two. Trump has said both sides will have to swap land to end the fighting that has cost tens of thousands of lives and displaced millions.

On a day of intense diplomacy, Zelensky flew into Berlin for German-hosted virtual meetings with European leaders and then with Trump. The Europeans worry that a land swap could leave Russia with almost a fifth of Ukraine and embolden Putin to expand further west into the future.

Putin is bluffing: Zelensky

Zelensky said that he warned Trump ahead of his talks with Putin that the Russian leader was “bluffing” about his desire to end the war.

“I told the US president and all our European colleagues that Putin is bluffing,” he said at a joint briefing in Berlin with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. “He is trying to apply pressure before the meeting in Alaska along all parts of the Ukrainian front. Russia is trying to show that it can occupy all of Ukraine.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz address a joint press conference after a video conference of European leaders with the US President ahead of a summit between US and Russian leaders, in Berlin, Germany on August 13. — AFP

Zelensky’s comments, made after a virtual call with Trump and European leaders, come as Russian forces step up pressure on the battlefield in eastern Ukraine, aiming to force Kyiv to give up land.

Zelensky, who said he hoped the main topic of the talks in Alaska would be an immediate ceasefire, added that any discussions regarding territory should be covered during a three-leader meeting.

“Regarding our principles and territorial integrity, in the end, this is all decided at the level of leaders,” he said. “Without Ukraine, it is impossible to decide this. And, by the way, everyone also supports this.”

Zelensky said Trump told him he would debrief him about his talks with Putin.