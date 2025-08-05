E-Paper | August 05, 2025

PTI claims arrests in Punjab as workers protest 2 years of Imran’s imprisonment

Dawn.com Published August 5, 2025 Updated August 5, 2025 03:10pm
PTI leader Rehana Dar chants slogans while being detained by police officers during a nationwide protest demanding Imran Khan’s release on the second anniversary of his arrest, in Lahore on Aug 5, 2025. — Reuters/Mohsin Raza
PTI leader Rehana Dar chants slogans while being detained by police officers during a nationwide protest demanding Imran Khan’s release on the second anniversary of his arrest, in Lahore on Aug 5, 2025. — Reuters/Mohsin Raza
A PTI supporter is being detained by police officers during a nationwide protest demanding Imran Khan’s release on the second anniversary of his arrest, in Lahore on Aug 5, 2025. — Reuters/Mohsin Raza
A PTI supporter is being detained by police officers during a nationwide protest demanding Imran Khan’s release on the second anniversary of his arrest, in Lahore on Aug 5, 2025. — Reuters/Mohsin Raza

The PTI on Tuesday claimed arrests of a party leader and “several” workers as they took to the streets to officially kick off a nationwide movement for the release of ex-premier Imran Khan, who has been in jail for two years now.

Imran, imprisoned since Aug 5, 2023 in a case related to state gifts, is serving a sentence at the Adiala Jail in a £190 million corruption case and also faces pending trials in alleged terrorism cases related to the May 9, 2023 riots.

Imran had issued a nationwide protest call, which was set to reach its “peak” today to mark the second year of his incarceration. According to PTI leader Asad Qaiser, August 5 is the inception of the protest, but it should not be considered a “final call”.

“An elder like Rehana Dar is being dragged by the shameless Punjab Police, a disgraceful sight,” the PTI said on its official X account.

It shared a video showing Dar, who contested the 2024 general elections in Sialkot against PML-N’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, being dragged into a police van by personnel with riot gear.

The PTI said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Punjab Inspector General Dr Usman Anwar “have sunk to a new low with this act” and “abandoned all sense of shame and decency”.

Reuters pictures also showed at least two other individuals being detained in Lahore.

Qaiser yesterday said raids had begun in Punjab and Kashmir, while PTI Punjab media cell head Shayan Bashir claimed that the police carried out some 200 raids and picked up party workers, who were released after allegedly submitting affidavits.

The party’s district chapters also alleged police actions against its workers and supporters who had gathered to hold protests.

The PTI in Bahawalpur claimed on X that “several” of its workers who had gathered in Balochistan’s Kohlu district for a protest were arrested.

Purported pictures of the incident shared by the party showed workers making a victory pose as they entered a police van, with cops equipped with batons.

The PTI’s Multan chapter alleged that its Lahore rally was “attacked by police”, with multiple vehicles participating in it facing damage. Visuals shared by it showed the back window of a car shattered with a hole in it.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur is expected to attend a rally in Peshawar, according to a video showing a container for that gathering.

Meanwhile, the opposition party shared a video of its convoy departing from Peshawar for Swabi.

More to follow

Imran Khan Arrest
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Pezeshkian’s visit
Updated 05 Aug, 2025

Pezeshkian’s visit

While we must maintain good ties with the US, it is essential to have cordial relations with a neighbour with whom we share a long border and a long history.
On the right track
05 Aug, 2025

On the right track

WITH the multibillion dollar ML-I project — a key part of the CPEC initiative aimed at upgrading the railway line...
No sporting spirit
05 Aug, 2025

No sporting spirit

IT was high time Pakistan made itself heard. India’s continuous mixing of sports — cricket in particular — ...
Terror potpourri
Updated 04 Aug, 2025

Terror potpourri

Kabul must do much more to neutralise the militant threat in Afghanistan.
In honour’s name
04 Aug, 2025

In honour’s name

THE blood of women continues to be spilled in the name of honour and still, the state remains a spectator. A recent...
The plastic problem
04 Aug, 2025

The plastic problem

PLASTIC waste, produced in large quantities, causes substantial damage to people and the ecosystem. The inauguration...