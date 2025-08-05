PTI claims arrests in Punjab as workers protest 2 years of Imran’s imprisonment

The PTI on Tuesday claimed arrests of a party leader and “several” workers as they took to the streets to officially kick off a nationwide movement for the release of ex-premier Imran Khan, who has been in jail for two years now.

Imran, imprisoned since Aug 5, 2023 in a case related to state gifts, is serving a sentence at the Adiala Jail in a £190 million corruption case and also faces pending trials in alleged terrorism cases related to the May 9, 2023 riots.

Imran had issued a nationwide protest call, which was set to reach its “peak” today to mark the second year of his incarceration. According to PTI leader Asad Qaiser, August 5 is the inception of the protest, but it should not be considered a “final call”.

“An elder like Rehana Dar is being dragged by the shameless Punjab Police, a disgraceful sight,” the PTI said on its official X account.

It shared a video showing Dar, who contested the 2024 general elections in Sialkot against PML-N’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, being dragged into a police van by personnel with riot gear.

The PTI said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Punjab Inspector General Dr Usman Anwar “have sunk to a new low with this act” and “abandoned all sense of shame and decency”.

Reuters pictures also showed at least two other individuals being detained in Lahore.

Qaiser yesterday said raids had begun in Punjab and Kashmir, while PTI Punjab media cell head Shayan Bashir claimed that the police carried out some 200 raids and picked up party workers, who were released after allegedly submitting affidavits.

The party’s district chapters also alleged police actions against its workers and supporters who had gathered to hold protests.

The PTI in Bahawalpur claimed on X that “several” of its workers who had gathered in Balochistan’s Kohlu district for a protest were arrested.

Purported pictures of the incident shared by the party showed workers making a victory pose as they entered a police van, with cops equipped with batons.

The PTI’s Multan chapter alleged that its Lahore rally was “attacked by police”, with multiple vehicles participating in it facing damage. Visuals shared by it showed the back window of a car shattered with a hole in it.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur is expected to attend a rally in Peshawar, according to a video showing a container for that gathering.

Meanwhile, the opposition party shared a video of its convoy departing from Peshawar for Swabi.

More to follow