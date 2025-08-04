Pindi administration bans assemblies, gatherings for week ahead of today’s PTI protest

The Rawalpindi administration on Monday banned all assemblies and gatherings for a week, citing an “imminent threat”, ahead of the PTI’s planned nationwide August 5 protest.

Imran, imprisoned since August 2023, is serving a sentence at the Adiala Jail in a £190 million corruption case and also faces pending trials under the Anti-Terrorism Act related to the protests of May 9, 2023. He has issued a nationwide protest call, which will reach its “peak” on Aug 5 to mark the second year of his incarceration in multiple cases.

Imran has decried the lack of any “meaningful momentum” for the protest and ordered PTI members to immediately shun all their differences. PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja previously said the party has no plans to gather workers at a specific place for the Aug 5 agitation, and instead it will protest at different locations across the country.

An order issued yesterday by Rawalpindi Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hassan Waqar Cheema said it was brought to his attention by the District Intelligence Committee (DIC) that there was an “imminent threat” within the limits of Rawalpindi district — particularly surrounding sensitive installations, prominent roads and other critical infrastructures — that may pose a serious risk to human life, public property, and the overall peace and order of the district.

“The DIC has reported specific intelligence suggesting that certain groups and elements are actively mobilising with intentions to disturb the law and order situation through large gatherings, protests, and disruptive assemblies,” the order read.

“The forum further indicates that these elements may target soft locations and mobilise individuals with the potential to engage in violent actions near key installations and other sensitive sites, thereby endangering the public peace and tranquillity,” it added.

It continued that it was essential to ensure the security of the people and installations and buildings against any potential threat or untoward activity, in the larger interest of public safety, security, peace and tranquillity to avoid any untoward incident.

DC Cheema said that he was prohibiting the following activities within the district from Aug 4-10 under Section 144 (power to issue order absolute at once in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger) of the Code of Criminal Procedure:

Assemblies, gatherings, sits-in, rallies, processions, demonstrations, protests and such other activities with a gathering of five or more people

Carrying weapons, spikes, laden batons, gaulails, ball bearings, petrol bombs, improvised explosives or any other instrument that could potentially be used for violence

Displaying arms and objectionable and hateful speeches

Attempting to remove any restriction imposed by a police officer to regulate the assembly of people or the movement of traffic

Pillion riding.

Using loudspeakers

Separately, the Adiala Jail superintendent requested the Rawalpindi city police officer to beef up security.

“It is awfully brought into your notice that PTI political worker, family members, especially sister of PTI leader are used to protest against the Jail administration and other state institutions, particularly outside the Jail. It has come to our attention through electronic/social media that PTI leadership is planning to stage a protest outside this jail tomorrow on Tuesday, which could potentially lead to an untoward incident,” the request read.

“Given the sensitivity of the situation, it is imperative to strengthen the outer security of the jail to maintain law and order. Proactive measures must be taken to identify and apprehend any miscreants involved in organising this protest,” it added.

“Furthermore, strict action should be enforced to prevent such gatherings near the jail premises to avoid any disruption or security risks. Additional police guard deployment, barricades, and surveillance may be necessary to deter unlawful assemblies and ensure the safety of the facility. Your prompt attention to this matter is highly appreciated. Therefore, it has become a dire need of the hour to beef up the security (from all sides) of the jail to evade an unpleasant situation in future.”

It urged that, in light of the above, additional personnel be deployed at the jail and its surrounding areas urgently to strengthen the facility’s outer security under the supervision of police officers so that any unpleasant incident could be avoided.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry said in an interview on Geo News show ‘Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath’ said the federal government had received a request two days ago, but no one had followed up on it despite attempts by the Islamabad administration to contact the sender.

He said there were opposing narratives and viewpoints coming from within the PTI about the nature of the protest, adding that the party should not blame the government for its own “internal division and weakness”. Chaudhry said the government was “clear” that any protest was the PTI’s right.

The state minister questioned why the administration was not directly contacted and the party did not give legal cover to its protest.

The PTI had approached the Lahore High Court last week, seeking permission to hold a public rally at Minar-i-Pakistan on Aug 5.

It has also submitted a request to the Islamabad administration for holding a workers’ convention at F-9 Park tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the capital police have begun preparations. Officers had told Dawn.com that in the first phase, the Anti-Riot Unit of the police started exercises, physical training and refresher anti-riot courses at the Police Lines Headquarters.

Over a thousand personnel of the unit are undergoing refresher courses. The courses include physical training and exercises to make them fit and respond to the protesters with full energy.

Besides, they are also doing refresher courses on the usage and handling of anti-riot kits. They are getting training regarding the usage of shields to protect themselves and the force from stones and other objects that may be pelted at them.

Furthermore, they are also being trained on how to intercept mobs at certain points, cordon them off and disperse them. They are also learning how to deal with troublemakers and protesters taking law and order into their hands.

On the other hand, police have also started collecting details of local PTI leaders and activists besides keeping an eye on their activities. The intelligence units of the police have mounted surveillance over the leaders and hardcore members of the PTI.

Surveillance at all hotels, motels, inns and guest houses along with cthe apital’s suburbs and outskirts has also been increased to monitor the PTI workers’ activities and get information about their stay and gatherings. The police intelligence units were also asked to prepare fresh lists of local PTI leaders.