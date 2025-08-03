Imran ‘not leaving the country’, says KP CM Gandapur

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Sunday dismissed rumours of PTI founder Imran Khan leaving the country under a deal, describing them as attempts to weaken the provincial government.

According to a statement issued today by his focal person for digital media Yar Muhammad Niyazi, Gandapur also rubbished media reports that Imran had asked him to resign from his post as chief minister if he was unable to keep the peace in KP.

The PTI founder said in a “clear message” to Gandapur a day prior that the federation should not be allowed to conduct another military operation in the province and its tribal areas.

Earlier this week, security forces, backed by gunship helicopters and artillery, launched ‘Operation Sarbakaf’ against terrorists in Lowi Mamund tehsil and imposed a three-day curfew in the region.

“Chief Minister Gandapur has said that the PTI founder Imran Khan will never leave Pakistan,” the statement read. “If he (Imran) had to make a deal, he would have done so by now.”

The focal person’s statement added that Imran never expressed any desire to leave the country.

“The assumptions that are being made that Imran Khan will go abroad are just an attempt to weaken the movement and damage Khan’s position,” it clarified.

The statement continued: “Ali Amin Khan Gandapur said, ’Imran Khan has made me the chief minister. His trust is with me.

“Khan sahib has the government, he has the command, and we are all trying our best to deal with the challenges of the province effectively according to his vision’,”.

The statement further read: “Along with our movement, there is also an administrative responsibility, which we are paying full attention to.”

Gandapur also claimed that rumours are being spread by political opponents to weaken the PTI government in KP and the party’s movement itself.

Yesterday, the CM held the first in a series of jirgas to decide on future steps on a wide array of concerns among the province’s residents.

A statement listed down the recommendations made by the jirga, such as ensuring unity against terrorism to restore peace, as well as declaring that displacement amid the ongoing military operation was “unacceptable under any circumstances”.

“Development is linked to peace and it will accelerate when peace is restored,” the statement said. “No one has asked for any resources of the province, including minerals, nor has it been given to anyone, nor will it be given to anyone.”

This development comes days before the PTI is due to launch a major protest movement across the country, to mark the second year of Imran’s incarceration in multiple cases and demand his release.