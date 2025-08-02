E-Paper | August 02, 2025

PM Shehbaz orders separate airport immigration counters for foreigners to boost tourism, investment

APP Published August 2, 2025 Updated August 2, 2025 05:43pm
An aerial view of Islamabad International Airport. — White Star/File
An aerial view of Islamabad International Airport. — White Star/File

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday ordered the establishment of separate immigration counters at all international airports to facilitate foreign passengers and boost tourism and investment.

A press release from the Prime Minister’s Office said the decision was taken to “promote tourism in the country, ensure continuity of business activities and facilitate foreign investment”.

It added that the establishment of the counters would reduce the immigration processing time at the airports.

The statement also said that Pakistanis returning to the country would be able to complete their immigration process in a shorter time after the establishment of separate and designated counters for foreigners.

“The initiative is part of a strategy to make Pakistan more attractive and friendly for global tourists, investors, and business delegations,” the PMO said.

In February, Pakistan won the Best Partner Pavilion Award at the New York Travel and Adventure Show 2025. The two-day event is the largest US travel show organised annually for travel enthusiasts from across the world.

In January, Gilgit-Baltistan was included in CNN’s list of top 25 destinations to visit in 2025.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

TTP footholds
Updated 02 Aug, 2025

TTP footholds

While terrorism issue must be taken up with Afghanistan, local responses should ensure thorough CT actions so KP doesn't suffer endlessly.
USC’s closure
02 Aug, 2025

USC’s closure

TO many, the closure of the state-owned utility stores highlights the failure of successive governments to reform...
Going nowhere
02 Aug, 2025

Going nowhere

THE Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway seems to be paved with broken promises and not much else. No matter how many times the...
New Pak-US era?
Updated 01 Aug, 2025

New Pak-US era?

This surprise turn in bilateral relations should send a positive signal to foreign investors.
Hasty disqualifications
01 Aug, 2025

Hasty disqualifications

THERE were no surprises here. Earlier this week, four lawmakers associated with the PTI, including the leader of the...
Selfless act
01 Aug, 2025

Selfless act

EVEN in death, some courageously choose to offer others a second chance at life. The recent example of 23-year-old...