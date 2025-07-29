Sindh govt announces free public entry to museums, heritage sites from Aug 1 to 14

Public entry to Sindh’s museums and heritage sites will be free from August 1 to 14 this year as part of Independence Day celebrations, the province’s Culture, Tourism, Antiquities and Archives Department announced on Tuesday.

According to a notification issued in this regard, this year’s celebration theme will be “Marka-i-Haq”, referring to Pakistan’s military response to Indian aggression during May, including Operation Bunyanum Marsoos.

The two countries entered a brief but intense military escalation after India, without evidence, blamed Pakistan for the April 22 Pahalgam attack. On May 6–7, New Delhi launched air strikes that killed civilians, followed by a week-long missile exchange. A US-brokered ceasefire ended the war.

The list of museums includes several government-owned sites, including Quaid-i-Azam House Museum in Karachi, Sindh Provincial Museum in Hyderabad, Folk and Craft Museum in Sehwan Sharif, Banbhore Museum near Thatta, Kotdiji Museum in Khairpur, and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Museum in Larkana.

Other places include Mohenjo Daro, Mukhi House in Hyderabad, Umarkot Fort Museum, Naukot Fort in Tharparkar, Laar Museum in Badin, Marvi Cultural Centre Bhalwa, Miskeen Jahan Khan Khoso and Bhit Shah Cultural Centre.

“Access to archaeological and heritage sites will also be free,” the notification said, mentioning Shah Jahan Mosque in Thatta and Sateen jo Aastan.

Naukot fort is situated about 2.5 kilometres from the Naukot town in Sindh’s Tharparkar. — antiquities.sindhculture.gov.pk

The announcement further stated that a 50 per cent discount will be applied on all departmental publications, including books available at official book stores, along with free access to all tourist sites managed by the department.

Furthermore, access to the Archives Gallery at Karachi — featuring rare documents, manuscripts, and photographs — will be free, as well as art galleries including the city’s Sambara Art Gallery, and Hyderabad’s Zafar Kazmi Art Gallery and Mehran Arts Council Gallery.

“The department has also decided to organise grand musical events in Hyderabad, Sukkur, and Karachi’s National Stadium,” the notification added.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Sindh Culture Minister Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah on the instructions of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. The acting secretary, Archaeology and Antiquities Director General Abdul Fatah Shaikh, Sindh Tourism Development Corporation Managing Director Fayyaz Shah and other officers also attended the meeting.

“Famous singers in the country will showcase their talent in the musical event,” the statement said. “National flags and lights will be installed at all tourist, cultural and ancient places. This time, the entire nation will celebrate the festival of independence with enthusiasm.”

In January, Sindh Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah stressed the importance of promoting the province’s tourism potential through national and international platforms.

He directed the relevant departments to work collaboratively for the implementation of tourism projects, including comprehensive plans for Keenjhar Lake, Haleji Lake and Gorakh Hill Resort.