Gwadar, SEZs govt’s top priority, minister assures Chinese diplomat

ISLAMABAD: Federal Mini­ster for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal has said Pakistan is fully committed to utilising Gwadar Port’s capacity as development of the port city and the establishment of Special Economic Zones remain federal government’s top priorities.

The federal minister expressed these views in a meeting with Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong on Sunday.

The two sides discussed the progress of ongoing CPEC projects and preparations for the upcoming Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) meeting, where key decisions are expected to further stre­n­gthen bilateral relations.

Mr Iqbal said after the successful completion of the first phase of China-Pakistan Economic Corri­dor (CPEC), the second phase focuses on industrial cooperation, agriculture, information technology, and social development.

He emphasised connecting CPEC to Central Asian states to boost regional economic stability and economic cooperation.

He said there exists vast potential for mineral exploration in and around Gwadar.

“With the development of modern infrastructure, its mineral resources can be fully capitalized,” he added.

The minister reiterated the government’s commitment to improving and ensuring the security of CPEC projects.

He also discussed continued collaboration with China in the agriculture sector and noted that agriculture graduates trained in China will play a vital role in helping Pakistan address impacts of climate change.

The minister also discussed establishment of Pakistan Space Centre and said China will play a pivotal role in ensuring the timely completion of this project of strategic importance.

Ambassador Jiang Zaidong reaffirmed China’s commitment to supporting Pakistan’s development efforts. He assured that bilateral cooperation will continue to expand in the coming years.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry and senior officials from the two countries also attended the meeting.

Published in Dawn, July 28th, 2025