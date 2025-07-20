E-Paper | July 20, 2025

Iranians told to use less water as heatwave worsens shortages

AFP Published July 20, 2025 Updated July 20, 2025 09:47pm

Iranian authorities have urged residents to limit water consumption as the country grapples with severe shortages amid an ongoing heatwave, local media said on Sunday.

Water scarcity is a major issue in Iran, particularly in arid provinces in the country’s south, with shortages blamed on mismanagement and overexploitation of underground resources, as well as the growing impact of climate change.

On Saturday, the national meteorological service said Iran was experiencing its hottest week of the year so far, with temperatures exceeding 50­ degrees Celsius in some areas.

Government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani announced in a post on X on Sunday that Tehran province would observe a public holiday on Wednesday due to the ongoing heatwave.

“In light of the continued extreme heat and the necessity of conserving water and electricity, Wednesday … has been declared a holiday in Tehran Province,” she wrote.

Temperatures in Tehran reached 40°C on Sunday, with a further rise to 41°C forecast for Monday, according to meteorological reports.

Tehran city council chair Mehdi Chamran urged people to “conserve water to avoid drops in supplies”, according to the ISNA news agency.

Authorities across Iran have issued similar appeals in recent days, asking residents in several provinces to limit water usage.

Tehran’s provincial water management company called to reduce usage by “at least 20 per cent” to help ease the shortages.

In a statement, it said that “the reservoirs of the dams supplying water to Tehran are currently at their lowest level in a century”, following years of steady decline in rainfall.

Javan, a conservative newspaper, reported on Saturday that authorities had reduced water supplies in parts of the capital in a bid to mitigate the crisis, resulting in “water outages lasting between 12 and 18 hours” in some areas.

Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi apologised on Sunday over reduced water supplies, saying that the move comes “to better manage resources”.

