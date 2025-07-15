E-Paper | July 15, 2025

Indonesian defence minister expresses Jakarta’s desire to boost defence ties with Pakistan

Dawn.com Published July 15, 2025 Updated July 15, 2025 03:45pm
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets with Indonesia’s Defence Minister Lt Gen (R) Syafrie Samsudin. — X/@GovtofPakistan
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a group photo with the delegation led by Indonesian Minister for Defence Lt Gen (R) Syafrie Samsudin. — X/@GovtofPakistan
Indonesia’s Defence Minister Lt Gen (retired) Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin expressed his country’s desire to boost defence ties and explore possible collaboration in defence production as he met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Pakistan and Indonesia maintain strong bilateral relations rooted in shared religion and culture, with both countries cooperating in trade, education, and health.

Gen Sjamsoeddin called on PM Shehbaz at the PM Office today, where he reiterated Indonesia’s desire to “further strengthen defence ties with Pakistan and to explore possible areas for cooperation, especially in defence production”, according to a statement from government-run PID.

The Indonesian minister conveyed the best wishes of President Prabowo Subianto for the prime minister and people of Pakistan, the press release added.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz “reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to explore and expand collaboration with Indonesia in joint ventures of investment in mutually beneficial projects”, the statement said.

The prime minister also reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to enhance bilateral cooperation with Indonesia in all avenues, including economic, strategic and trade sectors, along with defence and defence production.

He highlighted that Pakistan and Indonesia enjoyed a “longstanding friendship rooted in shared cultural, religious and historical bonds, supporting each other at international forums”.

Both sides stressed the importance of “enhancing multifaceted bilateral cooperation”, according to the PID.

“The meeting underscored the deep-rooted historical, brotherly and friendly bilateral relations between Pakistan and Indonesia,” the statement noted.

Recalling his meeting last year with Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto on the sidelines of Developing-8 Summit in Cairo, PM Shehbaz conveyed his best wishes for the Indonesian president.

The prime minister also reviewed ongoing initiatives under the Pakistan-Indonesia Defence Cooperation Agreement and agreed to “accelerate the implementation of key areas of mutual interest”, the PID added.

In June, the two countries decided to increase cooperation in areas such as vaccine production in Pakistan, the establishment of medical institutions in Indonesia, pharmaceutical development and human resource exchange.

Last year, Indonesian Charge d’Affaires Rahmat Hindiarta hosted an exclusive dinner for Pakistani business leaders and their spouses at the Indonesian Embassy to enhance bilateral finance and trade relations.

