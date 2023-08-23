Pakistani students received highest number of Indonesian scholarships: envoy

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani students are the highest recipients of scholarships from Indonesia, said the country’s ambassador, Adam Tugio, on Tuesday.

He was speaking at an event at the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia, which had organised a gathering for the recipients of Indonesian scholarships, including cultural exchange non-degree programme of Dharmasiswa scholarships.

The event served as a platform to honour academic excellence and facilitate students as they embarked on their academic journey to Indonesia.

Congratulating the scholarship awardees, Ambassador Adam Tugio said Pakistan received the highest number of Indonesian scholarships in various categories, adding that more than 140 Pakistani students were granted fully-funded scholarships in many of the world’s leading universities in Indonesia.

“The keen interest of applicants from Pakistan in continuing their higher studies in Indonesia testify the growing bilateral academic linkages and spirit of friendship between Indonesia and Pakistan,” Adam Tugio said.

Addressing the awardees, the envoy underscored the importance of Dharmasiswa programmes, which provided an excellent opportunity for students to cultivate a deeper understanding of rich and diverse culture of Indonesia.

“Upon completing your education, you will play more constructive role as a cultural ambassadors of both nations,” Ambassador Tugio said.

The gathering was also attended by several alumni of previous scholarship programmes who engaged in a meaningful interaction with fresh participants by sharing their experiences of living and studying in Indonesia.

An KNB alumni, Mohammad Zalkifal, while sharing his experience, said he studied in Bogor Agriculture Institute or IPB, which had one the best research labs on agriculture in the world.

“It was so enriching and has given a life time opportunity to me to learn from research experts and excel in my field,” he added.

Following the completion of his master degree in IPB, Mohammad Zalkifal pursued doctorate degree in universities in the United Kingdom.

The event concluded with a question and answer session allowing scholarship recipients to raise queries and concerns, ultimately facilitating a smoother transition into their educational endeavours which was followed by a mandatory group photograph capturing the shared enthusiasm and determination of the scholarship recipients and alumni.

The Indonesian government and some of its best known universities offer fully-funded scholarships on annual basis to Pakistani students to pursue higher education in science and social sciences. Interested applicants were encouraged to check the embassy’s website and on social media.

Published in Dawn, August 23rd, 2023