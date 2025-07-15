E-Paper | July 15, 2025

‘World’s oldest marathon runner’ Fauja Singh dies aged 114 in road accident

Marathon runner Fauja Singh (C) enjoys his last race alongside a group from the local Sikh community. — Reuters/File
India’s Fauja Singh, believed to be the world’s oldest distance runner, has died in a road accident aged 114, his biographer said on Tuesday.

Singh, an Indian-born British national, nicknamed the “Turbaned Tornado”, died after being hit by a vehicle in Punjab state’s Jalandhar district on Monday.

“My Turbaned Tornado is no more,” Fauja’s biographer Khushwant Singh wrote on X.

“He was struck by an unidentified vehicle… in his village, Bias, while crossing the road. Rest in peace, my dear Fauja.”

Singh did not have a birth certificate but his family said he was born on April 1, 1911.

He ran full marathons (42 kilometres) till the age of 100.

His last race was a 10km event at the 2013 Hong Kong Marathon when 101, where he finished in one hour, 32 minutes and 28 seconds.

He became an international sensation after taking up distance running at the ripe old age of 89, after the death of his wife and one of his sons, inspired by seeing marathons on television.

Although widely regarded as the world’s oldest marathon runner, he was not certified by Guinness World Records as he could not prove his age, saying that birth certificates did not exist when he was born under British colonial rule in 1911.

Singh was a torchbearer for the Olympics at Athens 2004 and London 2012, and appeared in advertisements with sports stars such as David Beckham and Muhammad Ali.

His strength and vitality were credited to a routine of farm walks and a diet including Indian sweet “laddu” packed with dry fruits and home-churned curd.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Singh on social media.

“Fauja Singh was extraordinary because of his unique persona and the manner in which he inspired the youth of India on a very important topic of fitness,” said Modi on X.

“He was an exceptional athlete with incredible determination. Pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and countless admirers around the world.”

