E-Paper | July 14, 2025

51 arrested, 142 booked for attacking police, Ahmadi worship place in Daska

Our Correspondent Published July 14, 2025 Updated July 14, 2025 10:39am

NAROWAL: Sialkot police registered a case under various sections, including those related to blasphemy and terrorism, against 142 protesters for attacking police at village Ralioke near Daska the other day and arrested 51 of them.

The case was registered on complaint of Motra Police Station SHO Mobin Ahmed Cheema who said that the police were performing routine duty when they reached village Ralioke at 2pm and found a mob carrying hammers, sticks and iron rods.

The mob wanted to demolish the Jamaat-e-Ahmadiyya’s Baitul Zikr. He said that the angry protesters were told several times not to take the law into their hands but in vain. Instead, they attacked the policemen.

The officer said that a heavy contingent reached the spot on receiving information about the attack on the police.

When the SP investigation Sialkot reached the spot, the angry protesters attacked the police once again, pelted them with stones and opened fire, damaging the van of the SP and the prisoners.

The protesters damaged police vehicles and injured police personnel, including Ehtesham Ali, Muhammad Owais and Tariq Mahmood. The injured personnel were shifted to hospital for treatment.

According to the SHO, the police seized three pistols and bullets from the spot. Motra Police Station registered an FIR against 42 identified and 100 unidentified suspects under sections 324/353/440/148/149/295 /295A/153A of the PPC and 7-ATA. Some of the suspects were arrested on the day of the incident while others were arrested on Sunday.

Videos of the attack on Ahmadi place were circulated on social media on Friday. Before that, suspects had made announcements on social media, urging the people to gather at village Ralioke.

Published in Dawn, July 14th, 2025

