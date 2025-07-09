Red Bull sacks Christian Horner after 20 years as F1 team boss

Christian Horner was sacked on Wednesday by Red Bull after 20 years as team principal of the Formula One outfit.

The 51-year-old has been in charge since the team was formed in 2005 and has led them to eight drivers’ titles and six constructors’ crowns.

Dutchman Max Verstappen has won the past four drivers’ titles for Red Bull, matching the achievement of Sebastian Vettel, who dominated for the team from 2010 to 2013.

Horner’s dismissal as CEO and team principal comes 17 months after he was accused by a female colleague of “inappropriate behaviour”.

The Englishman was twice cleared over the claims by the Formula One team’s parent company, Red Bull GmbH, and his wife, former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell, stood by him.

But there have been rumblings of discontent within the team, with several high-profile departures, while form on the track has nose-dived.

“Red Bull has released Christian Horner from his operational duties with effect from today (Wednesday) and has appointed Laurent Mekies as CEO of Red Bull Racing,” said a statement from Red Bull GmbH.

Oliver Mintzlaff, CEO of corporate projects and investments, paid tribute to Horner, thanking him for his “exceptional work”.

“With his tireless commitment, experience, expertise and innovative thinking, he has been instrumental in establishing Red Bull Racing as one of the most successful and attractive teams in Formula 1,” he said.

“Thank you for everything, Christian, and you will forever remain an important part of our team history.”

‘Difficult to drive’

Horner’s departure comes amid speculation that Verstappen may be tempted to jump ship to Mercedes.

Although the 27-year-old Dutchman won the title last year, he only topped the podium twice in the final 14 races of the season.

Red Bull has won only two races this season, with McLaren taking their place as the team to beat. Verstappen is languishing 69 points behind championship leader Oscar Piastri at the halfway point of the campaign and finished a disappointing fifth at Sunday’s British Grand Prix, having started on pole.

He showed frustration with his Red Bull during the race, saying: “This car is just so difficult to drive.”

Other key figures responsible for the team’s previous dominance have left since last year, including design guru Adrian Newey, who signed for Aston Martin, and sporting director Jonathan Wheatley, who joined Sauber.

Max Verstappen’s father, Jos, a former F1 driver, had expressed his dissatisfaction with Horner even after he was cleared of the charges of inappropriate behaviour. He warned the team was in danger of being “torn apart” if Horner remained.

Mekies, who has been promoted from Red Bull’s second team, Racing Bulls, has had a long career in Formula One, previously working as racing director for Ferrari.

“The last year and a half has been an absolute privilege to lead the team with Peter (Bayer),” the 48-year-old Frenchman said in a statement. “It has been an amazing adventure to contribute to the birth of Racing Bulls together with all our talented people.

“The spirit of the whole team is incredible, and I strongly believe that this is just the beginning.”