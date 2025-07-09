E-Paper | July 09, 2025

Apple eyes US Formula 1 broadcast rights after ‘F1: The Movie’ success

Reuters Published July 9, 2025 Updated July 9, 2025 12:47pm

Apple is in talks to acquire the US broadcast rights to screen Formula 1 when the contract becomes available next year, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, following the success of Brad Pitt-starrer F1: The Movie.

The report follows the strong box office performance of Apple’s high-octane racing film F1: The Movie, which has grossed $293 million in its first 10 days, according to Variety and other outlets.

The iPhone maker is challenging current US broadcaster ESPN, owned by Disney, for the Formula 1 rights next year, the FT report said, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.

Netflix’s Formula 1: Drive to Survive series helped boost the sport’s popularity in the United States, a momentum Apple now hopes to capitalise on.

Several media outlets reported in February that Netflix is among the contenders for Formula 1’s US broadcasting rights from the 2026 season as ESPN’s exclusivity period to negotiate a new contract with F1 expired.

Apple and F1 did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

