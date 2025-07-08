Balochistan officials removed for misusing state resources

QUETTA: The Baloc­h­istan government on Monday dismissed several officials for misusing state resources, including government vehicles, according to Shahid Rind, the spokesman for the provincial government.

Mr Rind said the government took immediate action after an illegal use of a government vehicle was discovered.

Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir removed the officials and ordered a “transparent investigation… to identify all those involved in this illegal practice and ensure they are held accountable under the law.”

Mr Rind emphasised that the misuse of public resources is unacceptable and that the government is pursuing a zero-tolerance policy on this matter.

“The law is equal for everyone, and any abuse of authority will not be tolerated under any circumstances,” he said.

The government is implementing stricter measures to ensure the honest and efficient use of public assets and to keep state machinery dedicated to serving the public, Mr Rind said.

He affirmed that action will be taken against anyone found guilty, in line with the administration’s commitment to transparent governance and accountability.

Law challenged

Separately, former senator Nawabzada Haji Lashkari Khan Raisani on Monday challenged the recently passed Mines and Minerals Act 2025 in the Balochistan High Court, claiming it undermines local rights and was passed by an “illegitimate assembly”.

Mr Raisani filed the constitutional petition, which was submitted on his behalf by Supreme Court Advocate Muha­mmad Riaz Ahmed.

The JUI-F and Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party have already filed separate petitions and the Balochistan National Party-Mengal has announced its intent to do the same.

After filing the petition, Mr Raisani told the media he contested the legitimacy of the assembly that passed the law, calling it a “dummy house” formed through a “hybrid political plan”.

“This Act, morally, has no weight as it has no mandate of the real representatives of the public,” Mr Raisani said.

He claimed the act was being used to grant resource rights to outside interests, endangering the province’s future.

“It is legalised plunder, endangering the rights of future generations,” Mr Raisani said.

He alleged that 17 land allotments comprising millions of acres in areas including Qila Abdullah, Zhob, Chagai and Washuk had already been made to non-local people under the new law.

The senior politician framed the issue as one of existential importance for the region.

Published in Dawn, July 8th, 2025