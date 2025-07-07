E-Paper | July 07, 2025

US revokes foreign terrorist designation for Syria’s Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham

Reuters Published July 7, 2025 Updated July 7, 2025 08:47pm

United States President Donald Trump’s administration has revoked the foreign terrorist organisation designation for Al-Nusrah Front, also known as Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, according to a State Department memo filed on Monday, a major step as Washington moves to ease sanctions on Syria.

The memo dated June 23 was signed by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and was published in a preview of the Federal Register before official publication on Tuesday.

The move comes a week after Trump signed an executive order terminating a US sanctions programme on Syria, to help end the country’s isolation from the international financial system and build on Washington’s pledge to help it rebuild after a devastating civil war.

“In consultation with the attorney general and the secretary of the Treasury, I hereby revoke the designation of Al-Nusrah Front, also known as Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (and other aliases) as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation,” Rubio wrote in the memo.

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, or HTS, was previously Al-Qaeda’s Syria branch. In December, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa led the HTS, which, together with other rebels, conducted a lightning offensive that ousted Syria’s former president Bashar Al-Assad.

Sharaa’s HTS severed Al-Qaeda ties years ago and says it wants to build an inclusive and democratic Syria.

Syria’s foreign ministry had no immediate comment.

Sharaa and Trump met in Riyadh in May, where, in a major policy shift, Trump unexpectedly announced he would lift US sanctions on Syria, prompting Washington to significantly ease its measures.

Syria Conflict
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

No preparedness
Updated 06 Jul, 2025

No preparedness

With frequency of calamitous weather events increasing, the country cannot afford to be in denial after every tragedy.
Saarc’s future
Updated 07 Jul, 2025

Saarc’s future

South Asia’s vast potential cannot be held hostage forever by India.
PSB’s waning authority
06 Jul, 2025

PSB’s waning authority

IT has been two decades since the National Sports Policy was introduced but its implementation leaves much to be...
Extreme step
Updated 05 Jul, 2025

Extreme step

Legal experts have termed the move devoid of logic and an extreme measure.
Russian recognition
05 Jul, 2025

Russian recognition

NEARLY four years after the Afghan Taliban marched into Kabul, Russia has become the first country to recognise the...
Building collapse
Updated 05 Jul, 2025

Building collapse

Why has the Sindh Building Control Authority been so helpless in enforcing its writ?