E-Paper | July 04, 2025

India monsoon season death toll hits 69 after floods, landslides

AFP Published July 4, 2025 Updated July 4, 2025 05:19pm
Tourists gather on a rocky shoreline as waves crash into the shore at a promenade off the Arabian Sea coast, in Mumbai, India, July 4. — AFP
Tourists gather on a rocky shoreline as waves crash into the shore at a promenade off the Arabian Sea coast, in Mumbai, India, July 4. — AFP

Flash floods and landslides after torrential rain over the last two weeks killed at least 69 people and injured 110 others in India’s northern Himalayan regions, officials said on Friday.

Scores of people die each year during the rainy season due to flash floods and landslides across India, a country of 1.4 billion people.

Rivers swollen by lashing rain, including the mighty Beas, which starts from the region’s glacial peaks, disrupted several routes in the state of Himachal Pradesh.

The “cumulative damage” includes 69 people dead, and 110 others injured in different incidents over the past two weeks, the state’s revenue department said in a statement.

India’s meteorological department on Thursday issued a fresh alert for “heavy to very heavy rainfall” in Himachal Pradesh and neighbouring Uttarakhand, another picturesque Himalayan state popular with Indian tourists.

India’s annual monsoon season from June to September offers respite from the intense summer heat and is crucial for replenishing water supplies, but also brings widespread death and destruction.

Heavy monsoon rains claimed at least 30 lives and injured dozens in India’s remote northeast region in June.

It led to the Brahmaputra, another major river that originates in the Himalayas, overflowing into nearby towns and villages in India’s state of Assam.

Other instances of landslides and flash floods were also reported in the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Manipur, with authorities pressing the Indian military to aid in relief and rescue operations.

South Asia is getting hotter and in recent years has seen shifting weather patterns, but scientists are unclear on how exactly a warming planet is affecting monsoons.

Last month, India’s financial capital Mumbai was swamped by monsoon rain that began two weeks earlier than usual, the earliest for nearly a quarter of a century, according to weather forecasters.

Join DawnMedia’s Breathe Pakistan initiative to combat climate change.
Climate Change
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Restraint needed
Updated 04 Jul, 2025

Restraint needed

It should be borne in mind that the majority of voters in KP voted the PTI into power, and the electorate’s choice should not be trivialised.
Civil strangulation
04 Jul, 2025

Civil strangulation

THE HRCP has sounded the alarm about the increasingly shrinking space in which it is allowed to function. In a...
Unabated violence
04 Jul, 2025

Unabated violence

SEVERAL acts of terrorist violence over the past couple of days illustrate the grave threat militant groups continue...
Letter from jail
Updated 03 Jul, 2025

Letter from jail

If space for reconciliation remains, both the government and PTI must seize it.
Forced to fly solo
03 Jul, 2025

Forced to fly solo

ALREADY left reeling by the abrupt, sweeping rollback of American development aid under President Donald Trump, the...
UN paralysis
03 Jul, 2025

UN paralysis

ALTHOUGH tens of thousands of people in Gaza have been slaughtered and starved by Israel, the UN has been unable to...