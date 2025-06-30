E-Paper | June 30, 2025

Israel steps up Gaza bombardment ahead of White House talks on ceasefire

Reuters Published June 30, 2025 Updated June 30, 2025 04:52pm
A Palestinian looks on as he sits amidst the damage at an UNRWA school sheltering displaced people that was hit in an Israeli air strike on Sunday, in Gaza City, June 30. — Reuters
A Palestinian looks on as he sits amidst the damage at an UNRWA school sheltering displaced people that was hit in an Israeli air strike on Sunday, in Gaza City, June 30. — Reuters

Palestinians in northern Gaza reported one of the worst nights of Israeli bombardment in weeks after the military issued mass evacuation orders on Monday, while Israeli officials were due in Washington for a new ceasefire push by the Trump administration.

A day after US President Donald Trump urged an end to the 20-month-old conflict, a confidant of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was expected at the White House for talks on a Gaza ceasefire, Iran, and possible wider regional diplomatic deals.

But on the ground in the Palestinian enclave, there was no sign of fighting letting up.

“Explosions never stopped; they bombed schools and homes. It felt like earthquakes,” said Salah, 60, a father of five children, from Gaza City. “In the news, we hear a ceasefire is near, on the ground, we see death, and we hear explosions.”

Israeli tanks pushed into the eastern areas of the Zeitoun suburb in Gaza City and shelled several areas in the north, while aircraft bombed at least four schools after ordering hundreds of families sheltering inside to leave, residents said.

At least 25 people were killed in Israeli strikes on Monday, health authorities said, including 10 people killed in Zeitoun.

The Israeli military said it struck militant targets in northern Gaza, including command and control centres, after taking steps to mitigate the risk of harming civilians.

The heavy bombardment followed new evacuation orders to vast areas in the north, where Israeli forces had operated before and left behind wide-scale destruction.

The military ordered people there to head south, saying that it planned to fight Hamas fighters operating in northern Gaza, including in the heart of Gaza City.

Later on Monday, health officials at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis said at least 13 people had been killed southwest of Gaza City, bringing Monday’s death toll to at least 38.

Medics said most of the casualties were hit by gunfire, but residents also reported an airstrike. There was no immediate comment by the Israeli military on the incident.

Next steps

A day after Trump called to “Make the deal in Gaza, get the hostages back”, Israel’s strategic affairs minister, Ron Dermer, a confidant of Netanyahu’s, was expected on Monday at the White House for talks on Iran and Gaza, an Israeli official said.

In Israel, Netanyahu’s security cabinet was expected to convene to discuss the next steps in Gaza.

On Friday, Israel’s military chief said the present ground operation was close to having achieved its goals, and on Sunday, Netanyahu said new opportunities had opened up for recovering the hostages, 20 of whom are believed to still be alive.

Palestinian and Egyptian sources with knowledge of the latest ceasefire efforts said that mediators Qatar and Egypt have stepped up their contacts with the two warring sides, but that no date has been set yet for a new round of truce talks.

A Hamas official said that progress depends on Israel changing its position and agreeing to end the conflict and withdraw from Gaza. Israel says it can end the offensive only when Hamas is disarmed and dismantled. Hamas refuses to lay down its arms.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said that Israel has agreed to a US-proposed 60-day ceasefire and hostage deal, and put the onus on Hamas.

“Israel is serious in its will to reach a hostage deal and ceasefire in Gaza,” Saar told reporters in Jerusalem.

The US has proposed a 60-day ceasefire and the release of half the hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and the remains of other Palestinians. Hamas would release the remaining hostages as part of a deal that guarantees ending the conflict.

The conflict began when Hamas fighters stormed into Israel on October 7 2023, killed 1,200 people, most of them civilians, and took 251 hostages back to Gaza in a surprise attack that led to Israel’s single deadliest day.

Israel’s subsequent military assault has killed more than 56,000 Palestinians, most of them civilians, according to the Gaza health ministry, has displaced almost the whole 2.3 million population and plunged the enclave into a humanitarian crisis.

More than 80 per cent of the territory is now an Israeli-militarised zone or under displacement orders, according to the United Nations.

Gaza invasion
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Hague court’s ruling
Updated 30 Jun, 2025

Hague court’s ruling

The country must deploy the best legal and diplomatic minds to defend its water rights.
Equal marriage
30 Jun, 2025

Equal marriage

THE Supreme Court recently issued a verdict advocating equal rights in a marriage. The verdict originated from an...
Cancer drug scandal
30 Jun, 2025

Cancer drug scandal

SHOCKING research by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism has revealed that essential chemotherapy drugs for the...
Reserved seats
Updated 29 Jun, 2025

Reserved seats

With the balance of power becoming ever more skewed, the Pakistani people should worry about being sidelined.
No lessons learnt
29 Jun, 2025

No lessons learnt

TRAGEDY has struck our scenic north once more. In Swat, at least 13 people drowned after being caught in a sudden...
Standing with Palestine
29 Jun, 2025

Standing with Palestine

WHILE there may have been pressure from external quarters to do otherwise, Pakistan is right in not joining the...