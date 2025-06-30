Several injured as roofs collapse in separate incidents in cities across Punjab

Several people were injured on Monday in separate incidents of roofs collapsing in cities across Punjab, according to rescue officials.

Six people were injured when the roof of a house collapsed due to heavy rain near Rawalpindi’s Lal Haveli. According to Rescue spokesman Usman Gujjar, the incident occurred early morning near New Sarafa Bazaar. The injured included three women and three men.

Four of the injured were provided first aid on the spot, while two otherswere shifted to the Rawalpindi District Headquarter Hospital. Their condition is said to be out of danger.

Rawalpindi Rescue 1122 control room received a call from near Lal Haveli to inform about the collapse of the roof, after which emergency vehicles reached the spot.

According to the caller, three people were trapped in the house. However, as per the rescue staff, no one was trapped in the house.

All the injured belonged to the same house and were identified as Muhammad Ali, 19; Akbar, 45; Easy, 27; Alina, 17; Two greats, 22; and Shabnam, 18. Gujjar said Easy and Muhammad Ali were shifted to the hospital and are currently out of danger.

In Multan, several girls were injured when the roof of a madressah collapsed.

Rescue personnel reached the site of the incident upon receiving a call at the control room. Upon reaching, people at the site told them the roof of the madressah was made from TR girders which collapsed during construction.

Rescue personnel pulled out the girls trapped beneath the rubble. Four girls were given treatment on the spot, while five others were given immediate medical assistance and shifted to Nishtar Hospital.

In yet another incident, the roof of a house collapsed in Lahore’s Jain Mandir Chowk, Old Anarkali. Five injured people were shifted to Ganga Ram Hospital, and no casualties were reported in the incident which took place at 1:50am.

According to Rescue 1122, the house was considerably old, with the dilapidated roof was constructed from wooden beams and tiles. Due to continuous rain for the past three days, the roof could no longer bear the weight and collapsed.

30-day ban near Nullah Lai

Subsequently, the deputy commissioner of Rawalpindi put a strict ban on activities like swimming and bathing in Nullah Lai or its tributaries, considering the “serious” weather warnings.

In a notification issued on June 28, the deputy commissioner of Rawalpindi, Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema, enforced section 144 in Rawalpindi District due to a prediction of heavy rainfalls, flash floods and potential urban flooding in the region.

As per the notification, strict measures under Section 144 will take effect for a period of 30 days from June 28, 2025, to July 27, 2025.

Activities like swimming and bathing in Nullah Lai and its tributaries in such weather conditions pose huge risks to human life. Hence, the deputy commissioner has imposed a strict ban on any recreational activity in Nullah Lai and its tributaries.

Dr Cheema also strictly prohibited unauthorised loitering, movement or gathering near the aforementioned water bodies.

“Citizens should strictly follow measures. Legal action will be taken against those violating the ban,” says Deputy Commissioner

An order to publish the notification in all government offices, courts and public places has been placed by the Deputy Commissioner.