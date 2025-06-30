E-Paper | June 30, 2025

Pakistan continue winning streak after crushing Japan at Asian Youth Netball Championship

Dawn.com Published June 30, 2025
Pakistan at the Asian Youth Netball Championship in South Korea. — Photo via Instagram/@pakistannetballfederation
Pakistan proved their dominance yet again after crushing Japan 79-39 on Monday at the Asian Youth Netball Championship in South Korea.

The victory was the fourth consecutive for Pakistan, who now lead Pool B with 8 points.

The green shirts were 16-9 in the first quarter before extending their lead to 39-17 by halftime.

The score jumped to 60-26 in the third quarter, with the women cruising to 79-39 to end the match.

Leya Raza Shah, Alisha Naveed, Haleema, Sarina Hussain, Jasmine Farooq, Farah Rasheed, Amani, Parisa, Sumayya Ahmed and Alina played exceptional roles in securing the team’s victory.

Senior officials of the Pakistan Netball federation, including chairman Mudassar Arain, president Samreen Malik, and secretary general congratulated Muhammad Riaz congratulated the team on their impressive win over Japan.

Pakistan now faces Maldives tomorrow.

Pakistan thrashed hosts South Korea 91-6 yesterday after opening the tournament with a strong 71-15 over Saudi Arabia on Friday, followed by a 56-32 victory over Chinese Taipei on Saturday.

The tournament is taking place from June 27 to July 4 at the Jeonju Hwasan Gymnasium in South Korea.

