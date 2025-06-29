E-Paper | June 29, 2025

Trump tells Fox News he has ‘group of wealthy people’ to buy TikTok

Reuters Published June 29, 2025 Updated June 29, 2025 08:51pm
US President Donald Trump gives an interview on June 29. — Screengrab via YouTube/Fox News
US President Donald Trump gives an interview on June 29. — Screengrab via YouTube/Fox News

US President Donald Trump said in a Fox News interview aired on Sunday that he found a buyer for the TikTok social media app, which he described as a group of “very wealthy people” whose identities he will reveal in about two weeks.

Trump made the remarks in an interview on Fox News programme ‘Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo’ and said that the deal he is developing would probably need China’s approval to move forward, predicting that Chinese President Xi Jinping would likely approve it.

The US president earlier this month extended a deadline for China-based ByteDance to divest the US assets of TikTok to September 17, despite a law that mandated a sale or shutdown without significant progress.

A deal had been in the works this spring that would have spun off TikTok’s US operations into a new US-based firm — majority-owned and operated by US investors — but it was put on hold after China indicated it would not approve it following Trump’s announcements of steep tariffs on Chinese goods.

“We have a buyer for TikTok, by the way,” Trump said. “I think I’ll need probably China’s approval. I think President Xi will probably do it.”

A 2024 US law required TikTok to stop operating by January 19, unless ByteDance had completed divesting the app’s US assets or demonstrated significant progress toward a sale.

Trump, who credits the app with boosting his support among young voters in last November’s presidential election, has extended the deadline three times.

Trump 2.0
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

What the Iran-Israel war means for Pakistan

What the Iran-Israel war means for Pakistan

Following Israel’s unprovoked aggression against Iran, the brief but brutal war that followed and the American attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities, Ejaz Haider unpacks what ramifications this has for regional peace and security, for global nuclear non-proliferation and especially for Pakistan…

Opinion

Editorial

Reserved seats
Updated 29 Jun, 2025

Reserved seats

With the balance of power becoming ever more skewed, the Pakistani people should worry about being sidelined.
No lessons learnt
29 Jun, 2025

No lessons learnt

TRAGEDY has struck our scenic north once more. In Swat, at least 13 people drowned after being caught in a sudden...
Standing with Palestine
29 Jun, 2025

Standing with Palestine

WHILE there may have been pressure from external quarters to do otherwise, Pakistan is right in not joining the...
Same tune
Updated 28 Jun, 2025

Same tune

PAKISTAN’S Rs17.6tr ‘austerity’ budget for FY26, passed by the National Assembly on Thursday, focuses ...
Petty behaviour
28 Jun, 2025

Petty behaviour

THOUGH India’s narrative linking Pakistan to the Pahalgam terrorist attack has largely failed to find any takers ...
Wasted history
28 Jun, 2025

Wasted history

PRECIOUS little has been done to reverse the sliding fortunes of our syncretic inheritance. While, historically,...