E-Paper | June 29, 2025

Reserved seats

Editorial Published June 29, 2025 Updated June 29, 2025 09:48am

THE Constitutional Bench’s most recent decision is an attempt to provide legal closure, but it may just engender another crisis. On Friday, the bench overturned the Supreme Court’s earlier judgement in the reserved seats case, effectively foreclosing the possibility of correcting the imbalance created by the ECP’s controversial decisions during the conduct of the last general election.

Holding the Sunni Ittehad Council ineligible for reserved seats, the bench has paved the way for these to be divided among other parties. Consequently, the ruling coalition will control more than two-thirds of the National Assembly, solidifying its grip on power. An unfortunate precedent has been set, however.

The efforts of a high-powered Supreme Court bench to restore political rights, which were denied as a consequence of the ‘bat symbol’ judgement, have been undone by a fresh set of judges. Many will criticise the ruling for focusing too narrowly on technicalities while overlooking the broader constitutional and political context.

There is much that continues to be unpacked about why and how the reserved seats became an issue, and the judiciary’s role in precipitating the electoral crisis that led to this point will long be debated.

Still, in their judgement in the original case, even the Supreme Court judges who had disagreed with the majority verdict had conceded that the ECP acted illegally when it blocked a major political party from contesting the elections as a single entity and forced its candidates to run as independents.

But even though the illegality of this action was well established, the Commission circumvented the law once again by refusing to execute the restorative measures ordered.

One would have expected the ECP to be chastised for its conduct, but instead, the Constitutional Bench — whose formation and constitution are perceived as having been enabled by stakeholders who directly benefited from the ECP’s wrongful actions — has now granted legal cover to this misconduct. Questions will be raised.

With the government now having enough lawmakers on its benches to do as it pleases, the elected representatives can breathe easy. Those not aligned to the ruling coalition no longer need to worry about harassment, threats and abductions whenever the Constitution needs to be rewritten, as was seen in the passage of the 26th Amendment.

It also seems worth recalling some of the warnings from that time, which, in retrospect, seem to have been justified. The Constitutional Bench, one of the amendment’s most visible by-products, has, since its inception, endorsed military trials for civilians, executive interference in judicial appointments, and, most recently, the perversion of the electoral process. With the balance of power becoming ever more skewed, the Pakistani people should worry about being sidelined from their right to have a say in their own destiny.

Published in Dawn, June 29th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Reserved seats
Updated 29 Jun, 2025

Reserved seats

With the balance of power becoming ever more skewed, the Pakistani people should worry about being sidelined.
No lessons learnt
29 Jun, 2025

No lessons learnt

TRAGEDY has struck our scenic north once more. In Swat, at least 13 people drowned after being caught in a sudden...
Standing with Palestine
29 Jun, 2025

Standing with Palestine

WHILE there may have been pressure from external quarters to do otherwise, Pakistan is right in not joining the...
Same tune
Updated 28 Jun, 2025

Same tune

PAKISTAN’S Rs17.6tr ‘austerity’ budget for FY26, passed by the National Assembly on Thursday, focuses ...
Petty behaviour
28 Jun, 2025

Petty behaviour

THOUGH India’s narrative linking Pakistan to the Pahalgam terrorist attack has largely failed to find any takers ...
Wasted history
28 Jun, 2025

Wasted history

PRECIOUS little has been done to reverse the sliding fortunes of our syncretic inheritance. While, historically,...