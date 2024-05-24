Two more ‘RAW-trained’ suspects held in Karachi

KARACHI: Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested two suspects allegedly trained by the Indian intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and recovered weapons, including hand grenades, from their possession.

Korangi SSP Hassan Sardar Niazi added that the police and an intelligence agency carried out an action and arrested two suspects identified as Sheikh Mohammed Ayub, alias Ayub Ansari, and Ahsan Raza.

The official said that the action was taken in the light of interrogations of two earlier held ‘RAW-trained’ suspects Khawar Husain and Mohammed Jaber.

The SSP described Ayub as the ‘mastermind agent’ of RAW.

“A huge network being operated by RAW in Karachi has been smashed,” claimed the officer.

Ayub Ansari allegedly came to Karachi in 1998 and was living in Pakistan illegally after hiding his identity.

He came to Karachi on a visit visa from Mumbai and got a Pakistani passport and CNIC illegally.

“As per information, RAW has been operating an organised network of terrorism in different countries,” according to the police statement.

The suspect, Ansari, used to carry out reconnaissance of targets in order to carry out targeted killings, the officer said.

Published in Dawn, May 24th, 2024