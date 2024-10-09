E-Paper | October 09, 2024

‘RAW agent’ remanded in Karachi police custody for two days

Sumair Abdullah Published October 9, 2024 Updated October 9, 2024 11:30am

KARACHI: An antiterrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday remanded a suspected agent of Indian intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) in police custody for two days in a case pertaining to possessing illicit weapons and explosives.

A day before, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) had arrested Muhammad Saleem in the Mauripur area and claimed that he worked for RAW.

They claimed to have recovered illegal weapons, explosive materials and documents from his possession.

On Tuesday, the investigating officer (IO) of the case brought the suspect before the ATC judge in Clifton, seeking 14-day police custody for further interrogation.

However, the court remanded him in police custody for two days and directed the IO to submit a progress report on the next date.

According to the SIU officials, the operation led to the seizure of hand grenades, a rocket launcher, 9mm pistols, and several fake service cards from various departments.

The suspect was also found to be carrying multiple passports and identity cards under different names, while evidence and documents were found regarding the suspect going to India several times through Nepal.

The SIU further claimed that the suspect had been operating in Karachi on behalf of RAW, allegedly gathering sensitive information and conducting subversive activities.

A case was registered at the SIU police station under Sections 23(1) of the Sindh Arms Act 2013, 4/5 of the Explosive Substance Act read with Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act of 1997.

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Palestine MPC
Updated 09 Oct, 2024

Palestine MPC

It's a matter of concern that PTI did not attend the Palestine MPC. Political differences should be put aside when showing solidarity with Palestine.
A welcome reform
09 Oct, 2024

A welcome reform

THE Punjab government’s decision to abolish the corruption-ridden and inefficient food department, and replace it...
Water paradox
09 Oct, 2024

Water paradox

A FULLY fledged water crisis is unfolding across the world, with 2023 recorded as the driest year for rivers in over...
Terrorism upsurge
Updated 08 Oct, 2024

Terrorism upsurge

The state cannot afford major security lapses. It may well be that the Chinese nationals were targeted to sabotage SCO event.
Ban hammer
08 Oct, 2024

Ban hammer

THE decision to ban the PTM under the Anti-Terrorism Act is yet another ill-advised move by the state. Although the...
Water tensions
08 Oct, 2024

Water tensions

THE unresolved tensions over Indus water distribution under the 1991 Water Apportionment Accord demand a revision of...