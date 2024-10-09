‘RAW agent’ remanded in Karachi police custody for two days

KARACHI: An antiterrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday remanded a suspected agent of Indian intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) in police custody for two days in a case pertaining to possessing illicit weapons and explosives.

A day before, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) had arrested Muhammad Saleem in the Mauripur area and claimed that he worked for RAW.

They claimed to have recovered illegal weapons, explosive materials and documents from his possession.

On Tuesday, the investigating officer (IO) of the case brought the suspect before the ATC judge in Clifton, seeking 14-day police custody for further interrogation.

However, the court remanded him in police custody for two days and directed the IO to submit a progress report on the next date.

According to the SIU officials, the operation led to the seizure of hand grenades, a rocket launcher, 9mm pistols, and several fake service cards from various departments.

The suspect was also found to be carrying multiple passports and identity cards under different names, while evidence and documents were found regarding the suspect going to India several times through Nepal.

The SIU further claimed that the suspect had been operating in Karachi on behalf of RAW, allegedly gathering sensitive information and conducting subversive activities.

A case was registered at the SIU police station under Sections 23(1) of the Sindh Arms Act 2013, 4/5 of the Explosive Substance Act read with Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act of 1997.

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2024