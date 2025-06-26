American investors urged to explore mineral sector

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Energy Ali Pervaiz Malik on Wednesday urged American investors and companies to explore Pakistan’s vast mineral wealth through public-private partnerships and joint ventures.

Speaking at a webinar titled “Opportunities in Pakistan’s Mining Sector – Unlocking Mineral Potential”, the minister highlighted the country’s rich endowment of mineral resources, including gold, copper, coal, rare earth elements and other critical minerals vital for the global energy transition.

The event was jointly organised by the Ministry of Energy and the US Embassy in Pakistan to promote investment opportunities in the country’s minerals and mining sector.

Mr Malik assured that both the Government of Pakistan and the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) are fully committed to facilitating international companies seeking to partner in unlocking Pakistan’s mineral reserves.

He emphasised Pakistan’s growing role in the global shift towards clean energy, citing the nation’s abundant reserves of critical minerals as a key enabler of a green transition. “Renewable energy development is central to our climate goals and economic future. We are facilitating this shift by supporting the mining of essential minerals and improving ease of doing business,” he stated.

The minister underscored the international significance of the Reko Diq copper-gold project, while also referencing recent discoveries in Balochistan’s Chaghi district and KP’s Waziristan region.

Mr Malik lauded the success of the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025 (PMIF25), held earlier this year, which attracted over 5,000 participants and global attention. “PMIF25 marked a turning point, showcasing Pakistan as a serious player in the global minerals economy,” he remarked.

US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker reaffirmed the strong economic ties between the US and Pakistan. “Pakistan offers immense opportunities in the minerals sector. With one of the world’s largest undeveloped copper and gold deposits at Reko Diq, and a strong commitment to economic reforms, this is the right time for US investors to explore and engage,” she said.

Ms Baker welcomed Pakistan’s recent policy initiatives aimed at unlocking the sector’s potential and pledged continued support from the US Embassy in facilitating American businesses. “We are here to foster connections and build win-win partnerships. US investors have long contributed to Pakistan’s development, and we see great promise in this sector,” she added.

She concluded by reaffirming the US government’s commitment to supporting Pakistan’s economic development and strengthening bilateral economic ties. “We believe in Pakistan’s potential and see shared opportunity in its journey toward inclusive, sustainable growth,” she said. The webinar was broadcast from the head office of Oil and Gas Development Company Ltd (OGDCL) and brought together senior officials from the Ministry of Energy, leading mineral and energy firms, SIFC representatives, US diplomats, and energy sector stakeholders.

Published in Dawn, June 26th, 2025