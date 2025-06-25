Kurram to be handed over to army during Muharram

KOHAT: At least 10,000 personnel of army, police and other agencies would perform security duty during Muharram in Kohat division with the restive Kurram district to be handed over to the army.

This was decided at a meeting of the Kohat divisional jirga presided over by General Officer Commanding of the Army’s 9th Division Maj-Gen Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti.

The handing over of Kurram to army was because the district has witnessed worst sectarian killings in the past.

Held at the Kohat Police Club, the jirga was also attended by chief secretary Shahab Ali Shah, IGP Zulfiqar Hameed, regional police officer Abbas Majeed Marwat, divisional commissioner Syed Mutasim Billah Shah, deputy commissioners, and district police officers of Kohat, Hangu, Orakzai, Karak, Kuram districts, and prominent elders of the Shia and Sunni sects.

Provincial law minister Afab Alam Advocate, MNAs Shehryar Afridi, Hameed Hussain, and Yousaf Khan, MPAs Shafi Jan, Aurangzeb Orakzai, and Ali Hadi were also in attendance.

“Our enemy cannot defeat us militarily, but it continues its efforts to weaken us internally,” the chief secretary said, pointing specifically to the involvement of the Indian intelligence agency RAW in fomenting sectarian divisions.

He strongly denounced the use of violence in the name of religion, stating, “When we all share the same faith, there is absolutely no justification for taking up arms against one another,” chief secretary noted.

Regarding the situation in Kurram district, Shahab Shah shared that peace was gradually being restored in the region, and expressed the hope that the main highway would soon be reopened to traffic. He urged locals to expedite the voluntary surrender of illegal arms, warning that failure to do so would result in confiscation by the state.

The chief secretary said sustainable and lasting peace in any region was only possible through the sincerity, hard work, and mutual cooperation of people.

He emphasised the importance of inclusive dialogue and trust-building among all stakeholders to ensure enduring peace.

Shahab Shah said that community leaders were united in their message of solidarity, adding that such sentiments of patriotism must also be inculcated in youth. “We must remind our younger generation that we are all Muslims and brothers; there is no room for division among us,” he said.

Shahab Shah warned of threats aimed at destabilising the country from within.

Expressing optimism for the upcoming holy month, he hoped that, as in the past, both Sunni and Shia communities would observe Muharram with mutual respect and brotherhood.

“God willing, not only Muharram but every coming month will pass peacefully, and our enemies will never succeed in their malicious designs,” he concluded.

The Sunni and Shia elders assured the participants that they would abide by the agreements reached between them to restore calm and avoid fighting in Kurram.

Meanwhile, a control room was established for the monitoring of central mourners’ processions through CCTV cameras in Kohat.

Mohammad Waqas, the tehsil in-charge of the municipal service, while briefing tehsil municipal officer Mohammad Shoeb on Tuesday, said the control room would also provide backup power supply, wireless connectivity, and other technical facilities.

The control room has been set up by TMA.

TALENT HUNT: Lahore Qalandars cricket team announced on Tuesday to launch a talent hunt in the Kohat division from July.

Rana Atif, chief executive officer and owner of Lahore Qalandars, visited the new cricket ground prepared by the army at the regional sports complex, where he along with players inspected the preparations for organising the talent hunt programme.

He visited the district on the special invitation of regional sports officer.

