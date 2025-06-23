PM Shehbaz calls National Security Committee meeting after US strikes

• Pakistan condemns attack on nuclear facilities

ISLAMABAD: An emergency meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) will be held today (Monday) to discuss the regional situation after the US airstrike on three nuclear facilities in Iran.

The NSC, chaired by the prime minister and comprising the top brass of both civil and military leadership, is the highest forum for security deliberations.

Sources in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) told Dawn that the NSC meeting will be held on Monday evening. Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir will also attend the meeting.

The field marshal, who recently returned from a trip to the US, will brief the committee on the details of his meeting with US President Donald Trump.

Pakistan condemns strikes

The US strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, which came four days after COAS Munir’s meeting with Trump, have been condemned by Pakistan.

In a phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Prime Minister Shehbaz condemned the US attack and Israeli aggression.

“The prime minister conveyed Pakistan’s condemnation of the US attacks, which followed Israel’s unprovoked and unjustified aggression over the past eight days,” said an official press release issued by the PMO.

The PM reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with the people and government of Iran and expressed condolences on the loss of lives.

He expressed concerns that the US struck facilities that were under the protection of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

“These attacks constituted a serious violation of international law and the IAEA statute,” he added.

While noting Iran’s right to self-defence, as enshrined under Article 51 of the UN Charter, Prime Minister Shehbaz stressed the need for swift dialogues and called diplomacy “the only viable path forward”. He also called for urgent collective efforts to de-escalate the situation, and said Pakistan was ready to play a constructive role in this regard. According to the PMO, President Pezeshkian appreciated Pakistan’s support of Iran.

He thanked the prime minister and people of Pakistan for standing in solidarity with Iran.

In a separate statement, the Foreign Office also condemned the US attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities.

“We are gravely concerned at the possible further escalation of tensions in the region,” the Foreign Office spokesman said on Sunday.

The attacks “violate all norms of international law,” the spokesperson said, adding Iran has the right to defend itself under the UN Charter.

“Any further escalation of tensions will have severely damaging implications for the region and beyond.”

The FO urged all parties to “adhere to international law” and hold dialogues to resolve the crises.

‘Iran can hit US bases’

Meanwhile, Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Dr Reza Amiri Moghadam has said his country could target US facilities and interests in the region.

While addressing a press conference here at the National Press Club on Sunday, Mr Moghadam said the US has a “presence in the region” and that Iran “will see that where we hit the US”.

Responding to a question about US bases in the region, the ambassador said it was shameful that the US has military facilities in Muslim states.

However, he added that Iran “does not want to bring any other Islamic state into this war”.

Asked about the damages during the US airstrike on Iran’s nuclear sites, he said Iran has the capability to make a nuclear arsenal but the country was using the technology for energy and medical purposes.

“Our nuclear technology is not a physical thing but it’s in the minds of our nuclear scientists, so therefore the US strikes have not made any significant harm to our nuclear programme,” he added.

He also appreciated Pakistan’s support for Iran during the conflict.

President worried

President Asif Ali Zardari also expressed concern over the escalating tensions in the Middle East.

In a statement on Sunday, the president urged all parties involved in the conflict to exercise maximum restraint and to choose the path of peace , dialogue and diplomacy to ensure enduring peace and stability in the region.

President Zardari also called upon the international community to play its part in de-escalating the crisis in the interest of regional stability as well as the well-being of its people.

Published in Dawn, June 23rd, 2025