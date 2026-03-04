E-Paper | March 04, 2026

Pakistan drop Babar for Bangladesh ODI series

Reuters Published March 4, 2026 Updated March 4, 2026 04:42pm
Babar Azam walks out after being run-out during the match between Pakistan and Netherlands on October 30 at the T20 World Cup. — AFP/File
Babar Azam walks out after being run-out during the match between Pakistan and Netherlands on October 30 at the T20 World Cup. — AFP/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam was dropped from the squad for a One-Day International series against Bangladesh, despite scoring a century in his last ODI series.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced a 15-man squad on Wednesday that excluded Babar who made an unbeaten 102 against Sri Lanka in November.

He endured a torrid time at the Twenty20 World Cup, however, managing just 91 runs across four innings as Pakistan exited at the Super Eight stage.

Left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi will captain the side for the three-match series starting next week in Dhaka.

The PCB called up six uncapped players including Abdul Samad, Maaz Sadaqat, Saad Masood and Shamyl Hussain who played against the England Lions in Abu Dhabi before the series was called off due to the conflict in the Middle East.

Pakistan squad: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wicketkeeper), Saad Masood, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha and Shamyl Hussain.

Read more

Comments (7)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ahmed Khan
Mar 04, 2026 04:50pm
Pakistan Cricket board should treat one day and T20 matches separately. It is messing up. Babar is one day match hero.
Reply Recommend 0
Rizwan Ahmed
Mar 04, 2026 04:51pm
What sort of selection/management is this? If a player does not perform in T20, he is dropped in ODI. Appalling!
Reply Recommend 0
ShadowLugia
Mar 04, 2026 05:07pm
Good luck, play well else pay heavy fine.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansoor
Mar 04, 2026 05:44pm
Dropping him from the format he is good at????
Reply Recommend 0
Sajid
Mar 04, 2026 05:48pm
Appreciate the genius of our board. Select him in T20 where he is struggling and drop from ODI where he is amongs the best in the game.
Reply Recommend 0
dawn
Mar 04, 2026 06:26pm
okay .. good job
Reply Recommend 0
Saeed Awan
Mar 04, 2026 06:37pm
Really bad decision. Babar deserves for one day series.
Reply Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Regional climbdown
04 Mar, 2026

Regional climbdown

WITH the region in flames, Pakistan must calibrate its foreign policy accordingly; it has to deal with some ...
Burning questions
Updated 04 Mar, 2026

Burning questions

A credible, independent, and time-bound inquiry is now necessary after the US Consulate protest ended in gruesome bloodshed.
Governance failure
04 Mar, 2026

Governance failure

BENEATH Lahore’s signal-free corridors and road infrastructure lies a darker truth: crumbling sewerage lines,...
Iran endgame
Updated 03 Mar, 2026

Iran endgame

AS hostilities continue following the Israeli-American joint aggression against Iran, there seems to be no visible...
Water concerns
03 Mar, 2026

Water concerns

RECENT reports that India plans to invest $60bn in increasing its water storage capacity on the Jhelum and Chenab...
Down and out
03 Mar, 2026

Down and out

ANOTHER Twenty20 World Cup, another ignominious exit — although this time Pakistan did advance past the first...
Dawn News English
Subscribe