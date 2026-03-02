E-Paper | March 02, 2026

Punjab CM approves province’s first cybercrime investigation unit

Zulqarnain Tahir Published March 2, 2026 Updated March 2, 2026 05:43pm
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz attends a meeting. — APP/File
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz attends a meeting. — APP/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Monday approved the establishment of the province’s first cybercrime investigation unit and made e-tagging mandatory for all vehicles, including motorcycles.

According to an official press release, during a special meeting to crack down on digital terrorism and bring cyber networks under strict surveillance, the Punjab CM said the state’s surveillance across Punjab would be significantly intensified in the coming days.

She also directed the establishment of a “micro security iron shield” within seven days. Further, CM Maryam also gave the go-ahead for the establishment of a “Punjab Cybercrime Investigation Unit (CCIU)” and also approved the appointment of its head, the handout said.

Further, she also approved a special protection cell for women affected by cybercrime. She also approved district-level cybercrime centres across Punjab, saying that no “safe routes” would be allowed for criminal groups in the province, it added.

During the meeting, the Punjab CM said that e-tagging would be mandatory for all vehicles in the province, including motorcycles.

Further, she directed to block movement through non-traditional provincial entry points, and the installation of searchlights at entry points and drone surveillance.

She also directed rooftop monitoring systems at check posts and ordered the department concerned to procure an advanced drone defence system, the press release said.

She also stressed on the regulation and restriction of unauthorised drone usage. CM Maryam stated that combing operations would continue to identify terrorists and criminal elements.

She also gave instructions to enhance training and equip the Riot Management Police with modern gear.

“We must remain united and proactive to eliminate terrorism. We cannot afford complacency as everyone must remain vigilant,” she was quoted as saying.

“The nature of warfare has changed, and we must adapt and prepare accordingly,“ she added.

Pakistan

Zulqernain Tahir is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years of experience, having received the First National Health Award in 2009. He holds an MPhil in Communication Studies, an M.A. in English (Literature), and is an Edward. R. Marrow (US) and RNTC (Netherlands) fellow. He currently writes on political and governance issues, uncovering financial scams. He is on X at @zulqerr.

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Khamenei’s killing
Updated 02 Mar, 2026

Khamenei’s killing

THERE is no question about it: with the brutal assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and...
NFC reform
02 Mar, 2026

NFC reform

PLANNING Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s call for forward-looking reforms in the NFC Award has reopened an important debate...
Migrant crisis
02 Mar, 2026

Migrant crisis

MIGRANT casualties represent the lifelong pain of families left behind. Yet countries do little to preserve ...
A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Dawn News English
Subscribe