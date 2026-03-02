Punjab CM approves province’s first cybercrime investigation unit

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Monday approved the establishment of the province’s first cybercrime investigation unit and made e-tagging mandatory for all vehicles, including motorcycles.

According to an official press release, during a special meeting to crack down on digital terrorism and bring cyber networks under strict surveillance, the Punjab CM said the state’s surveillance across Punjab would be significantly intensified in the coming days.

She also directed the establishment of a “micro security iron shield” within seven days. Further, CM Maryam also gave the go-ahead for the establishment of a “Punjab Cybercrime Investigation Unit (CCIU)” and also approved the appointment of its head, the handout said.

Further, she also approved a special protection cell for women affected by cybercrime. She also approved district-level cybercrime centres across Punjab, saying that no “safe routes” would be allowed for criminal groups in the province, it added.

During the meeting, the Punjab CM said that e-tagging would be mandatory for all vehicles in the province, including motorcycles.

Further, she directed to block movement through non-traditional provincial entry points, and the installation of searchlights at entry points and drone surveillance.

She also directed rooftop monitoring systems at check posts and ordered the department concerned to procure an advanced drone defence system, the press release said.

She also stressed on the regulation and restriction of unauthorised drone usage. CM Maryam stated that combing operations would continue to identify terrorists and criminal elements.

She also gave instructions to enhance training and equip the Riot Management Police with modern gear.

“We must remain united and proactive to eliminate terrorism. We cannot afford complacency as everyone must remain vigilant,” she was quoted as saying.

“The nature of warfare has changed, and we must adapt and prepare accordingly,“ she added.