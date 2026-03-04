E-Paper | March 04, 2026

JI announces nationwide protests against US-Israel following attacks on Iran

News Desk Published March 4, 2026 Updated March 4, 2026 05:39pm
A file photo of Jamaat-i-Islami Emir Hafiz Naeem Rehman. — Photo courtesy JI/X/File
A file photo of Jamaat-i-Islami Emir Hafiz Naeem Rehman. — Photo courtesy JI/X/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Jamaat-i-Islami Pakistan Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has announced nationwide protests on Friday against US-Israel attacks on Iran and to express solidarity with the neighbouring country, according to a press release issued by the party’s information secretary.

The statement said that JI emir met Iranian Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghadam in Islamabad and addressed a press conference following the meeting, in which he strongly criticised the US, Israel, and India and described them as an “evil trinity”.

It added that Rehman also termed the Board of Peace led by US President Donald Trump, of which Pakistan is a member, as deceptive and demanded the government withdraw from it.

The statement added that during the meeting, the JI emir also conveyed condolences over the assassination of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other Iranian leaders in US-Israeli strikes.

“He offered prayers for the departed and assured the ambassador that the people of Pakistan and Jamaat-i-Islami stand firmly with Iran in the current situation,” it said.

The statement said that the Iranian ambassador thanked the JI emir for the expression of solidarity and appreciated the party’s efforts for Muslim unity.

The statement also shared the comments Rehman made during the press conference, in which he urged both the government and the opposition to unequivocally condemn the US-Israel attack on Iran.

The JI emir said Trump had violated international law and called for him to be declared a war criminal, it added.

It added that the JI chief also demanded a transparent investigation into the firing on protesters outside the US Consulate in Karachi on Saturday.

“He urged demonstrators to remain peaceful and called upon citizens across the country to participate in Friday’s protests in all districts,” the statement said.

Rehman also expressed concern over rising tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, the statement said. He urged both Islamabad and Kabul to resolve disputes through dialogue and ensure that Afghan soil was not used for terrorism against Pakistan.

Pakistan

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Regional climbdown
04 Mar, 2026

Regional climbdown

WITH the region in flames, Pakistan must calibrate its foreign policy accordingly; it has to deal with some ...
Burning questions
Updated 04 Mar, 2026

Burning questions

A credible, independent, and time-bound inquiry is now necessary after the US Consulate protest ended in gruesome bloodshed.
Governance failure
04 Mar, 2026

Governance failure

BENEATH Lahore’s signal-free corridors and road infrastructure lies a darker truth: crumbling sewerage lines,...
Iran endgame
Updated 03 Mar, 2026

Iran endgame

AS hostilities continue following the Israeli-American joint aggression against Iran, there seems to be no visible...
Water concerns
03 Mar, 2026

Water concerns

RECENT reports that India plans to invest $60bn in increasing its water storage capacity on the Jhelum and Chenab...
Down and out
03 Mar, 2026

Down and out

ANOTHER Twenty20 World Cup, another ignominious exit — although this time Pakistan did advance past the first...
Dawn News English
Subscribe