JI announces nationwide protests against US-Israel following attacks on Iran

Jamaat-i-Islami Pakistan Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has announced nationwide protests on Friday against US-Israel attacks on Iran and to express solidarity with the neighbouring country, according to a press release issued by the party’s information secretary.

The statement said that JI emir met Iranian Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghadam in Islamabad and addressed a press conference following the meeting, in which he strongly criticised the US, Israel, and India and described them as an “evil trinity”.

It added that Rehman also termed the Board of Peace led by US President Donald Trump, of which Pakistan is a member, as deceptive and demanded the government withdraw from it.

The statement added that during the meeting, the JI emir also conveyed condolences over the assassination of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other Iranian leaders in US-Israeli strikes.

“He offered prayers for the departed and assured the ambassador that the people of Pakistan and Jamaat-i-Islami stand firmly with Iran in the current situation,” it said.

The statement said that the Iranian ambassador thanked the JI emir for the expression of solidarity and appreciated the party’s efforts for Muslim unity.

The statement also shared the comments Rehman made during the press conference, in which he urged both the government and the opposition to unequivocally condemn the US-Israel attack on Iran.

The JI emir said Trump had violated international law and called for him to be declared a war criminal, it added.

It added that the JI chief also demanded a transparent investigation into the firing on protesters outside the US Consulate in Karachi on Saturday.

“He urged demonstrators to remain peaceful and called upon citizens across the country to participate in Friday’s protests in all districts,” the statement said.

Rehman also expressed concern over rising tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, the statement said. He urged both Islamabad and Kabul to resolve disputes through dialogue and ensure that Afghan soil was not used for terrorism against Pakistan.