Pakistan stands firm with Iran: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said on Sunday that Pakistan stands in complete solidarity with neighboring Iran in the face of Israels unprovoked and unjustified aggression.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that Pakistan condemned the attacks carried out by Israel and is gravely concerned about the potential for further escalation in the region.

The threat of a wider war in the Middle East is real, he warned, calling for an immediate end to the hostilities. He said the recent crisis has revitalized Pakistan-Iran relations, with brotherly ties growing stronger.

Offering his analysis on the situation, he said, Israels existence poses a continuous threat to regional peace. The concept of peace with Israel is inherently contradictory.

He asserted that Israels so-called invincibility has been badly exposed. The spirits of the people of Gaza remains unshaken like rock solid.

He emphasized that Israel must abandon the illusion that bombing Muslim populations will crush their willpower. That is not going to happen, he said.

On Indias stance, he noted that India believed its international influence was substantial, but its rejection of US mediation reflects a weakness in global diplomacy.

Published in Dawn, June 23rd, 2025