E-Paper | June 19, 2025

Baby born to brain-dead US woman kept alive due to abortion law

AFP Published June 18, 2025 Updated June 18, 2025 10:53pm
An image of a newborn baby. Fpr representation only. — AFP/File
An image of a newborn baby. Fpr representation only. — AFP/File

A brain-dead pregnant woman who was kept alive in the southern US state of Georgia due to local abortion restrictions has given birth, officials said, with the mother then removed from life support.

Adriana Smith had captivated attention across a country where access to abortion has changed radically since the Supreme Court overturned the federal right to terminate a pregnancy in June 2022.

“On Friday, June 13, 2025, her infant son, named Chance, was born prematurely at approximately 4:41 am via emergency Cesarean section,” three Democratic congresswomen said in a statement.

“Chance weighs about 1 pound, 13 ounces and is currently in the NICU,” the statement said, adding that Smith was removed from life support on Tuesday.

Smith, a registered nurse, was suffering serious headaches in February when she was nine weeks pregnant. An initial hospital visit ended with only a prescription for medication.

The next morning, when the then 30-year-old was taken to the hospital where she worked, doctors found multiple blood clots in her brain, and she was declared brain dead.

Georgia law bans abortion after six weeks of pregnancy — one of the country’s so-called ‘heartbeat’ laws, referring to the approximate first detection of a fetal heartbeat.

As Smith was nine weeks along, doctors were hesitant to do anything that could contravene the law, according to her mother, April Newkirk.

“This decision should’ve been left to us,” she told local NBC broadcaster WXIA-TV in mid-May. “I’m not saying that we would have chosen to terminate her pregnancy, what I’m saying is: we should have had a choice,” Newkirk said.

In June 2022, the conservative-leaning Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, the landmark 1973 case that established federal protections for abortion access. Since then, more than 20 out of 50 states, including Georgia, have imposed strict limits on abortions, or even outright bans.

The three congresswomen — Nikema Williams, Ayanna Pressley and Sara Jacobs — are pushing for better protections of the rights of pregnant women, “particularly black women, who are disproportionately impacted by systemic medical neglect and restrictive anti-abortion laws.

“The lack of a formal legal opinion or prosecutorial guidance leaves families and doctors in limbo,” said the lawmakers, who have presented a congressional resolution on the issue.

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Spread of hate
Updated 18 Jun, 2025

Spread of hate

HATE speech is not confined to words; in fact, there is a causal link between hateful rhetoric and real-world...
Big challenges
18 Jun, 2025

Big challenges

BALOCHISTAN’S Rs1.028tr budget, featuring a public development investment of Rs245bn and provincial surplus of...
Rampant disinformation
Updated 18 Jun, 2025

Rampant disinformation

WITH the arrival and proliferation of digital media, the creation of information is now a decentralised function,...
Window dressing
Updated 17 Jun, 2025

Window dressing

Meanwhile, the provinces lack the resources and expertise to implement adaptation measures effectively.
No revenue effort
17 Jun, 2025

No revenue effort

WITH the ruling PML-N’s next budget unfolding large infrastructure schemes, and expenditure focusing on service...
Pomp and circumstance
17 Jun, 2025

Pomp and circumstance

THE sight of columns of tanks rolling down a boulevard, accompanied by troops goose-stepping in lockstep, was a...