Russia, Ukraine set to hold more peace talks after Kyiv hits nuclear-capable bombers

Reuters Published June 2, 2025
Members of the Ukrainian delegation arrive at Ciragan Palace in Istanbul, Turkiye for the second round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine on June 2. — Reuters
Russian and Ukrainian officials arrived at a palace in Istanbul on Monday for their second round of direct peace talks since 2022, with no sign they are any closer to an agreement, one day after Kyiv struck some of Moscow’s nuclear-capable bombers.

The two sides are expected to discuss their respective ideas for what a full ceasefire and a longer-term path to peace should look like amid stark disagreements and pressure from United States President Donald Trump, who has warned that the US could abandon its role as a mediator if there’s no progress.

The Russian and Ukrainian delegations arrived at Istanbul’s sumptuous Ciragan Palace by the Bosphorus, along with senior Turkish officials, though there was some unexplained delay in the start of talks. They had originally been slated to start at 1000 GMT (3pm PKT).

Vladimir Medinsky, the head of Moscow’s delegation, said that Russia had received Ukraine’s draft memorandum for a peace accord ahead of the talks. There was no word on whether Kyiv had received Russia’s draft. Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov is heading the Ukrainian delegation.

Their last round of talks in Istanbul on May 16 yielded the biggest prisoner swap of the war, with each side freeing 1,000 prisoners, but no sign of peace or even a ceasefire as both sides merely stated their opening negotiating positions.

Kyiv regards Russia’s approach to date as an attempt to force it to capitulate — something it says it will never do — and Moscow, which advanced on the battlefield in May at its fastest rate in six months, says Ukraine should submit to peace on Russian terms or face losing more territory.

Amid low expectations of a breakthrough, a Ukrainian source told Reuters ahead of Monday’s talks that Kyiv was ready to take real steps towards peace if Moscow showed flexibility and what they described as a readiness to “move forward, not just repeat the same previous ultimatums”.

The mood in Russia before the talks was angry, with influential war bloggers calling on Moscow to deliver a fearsome retaliatory blow against Kyiv after Ukraine on Sunday launched one of its most ambitious attacks of the war, targeting Russian nuclear-capable long-range bombers in Siberia and elsewhere.

Ukraine’s air force said Russia had launched 472 drones at Ukraine, the highest nightly total of the war.

