Congress says Modi govt ‘misled’ nation on aerial combat with Pakistan

Dawn.com Published June 1, 2025 Updated June 1, 2025 03:26pm
India’s Congress party leader Mallikarjun Kharge gestures after being elected as the new president of the party in New Delhi on October 19, 2022. — AFP/File
India’s Congress party President Mallikarjun Kharge has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government had “misled the nation”, amid a furore about the now-acknowledged aircraft losses to Pakistan during the recent conflict.

The remarks come a day after India’s top general confirmed that his country’s fighter jets were downed by Pakistan but did not specify a number. That admission followed a statement by Subrahmanyam Swamy, a member of Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) but a staunch critic of the Indian premier, that Pakistan had downed five Indian planes.

“The Modi govt has misled the nation. The fog of war is now clearing,” Kharge wrote in a post on X.

He said that in the wake of the remarks made by India’s Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan in Singapore during an interview, there were some very important questions which needed to be asked.

“These can only be asked if a Special Session of the Parliament is immediately convened,” he said.

“The Congress party demands a comprehensive review of defence preparedness by an independent expert committee, on the lines of the Kargil review committee,” he added.

Congress leader and Telangana Minister Uttam Reddy separately demanded transparency from the Indian government to reveal the extent of losses, Deccan Herald reported.

“The fact that the fighter aircraft were downed is something that the government needs to stop denying. The CDS himself mentioned that. “Earlier Air Marshal Bharti had mentioned it indirectly in his briefing along with the DGMO,” Reddy, himself a former air force pilot, was quoted as having said.

Indian fighter jets were shot down by the Pakistan Air Force on the night of May 6-7 in response to the Indian Air Force’s late-night missile strikes at six Pakistani sites, including Subhan Mosque in Bahawalpur’s Ahmedpur East, Bilal Mosque in Muzaffarabad, Abbas Mosque in Kotli, Umalkura Mosque in Muridke, the village of Kotki Lohara in Sialkot district, and Shakargarh.

Pakistan took down six Indian jets, including three advanced French Rafale planes. According to a Dawn.com report, the recent clash between India and Pakistan marks a significant development in the regional air power constellation. Three Rafales, one Su-30MKI, one Mirage 2000 and one MiG-29 were downed within a 40-minute span. Not one Pakistani jet crossed the border or engaged in close combat.

After intercepting drones sent by India on May 8 and tit-for-tat strikes on each other’s airbases on the night of May 9-10, it took American intervention on May 10 for both sides to finally reach a ceasefire.

The US-brokered ceasefire had brought a halt to a week of record escalation between Pakistan and India as the latter took a series of unprovoked military actions despite Islamabad’s call for a neutral probe into India’s allegations over the Pahalgam attack.

