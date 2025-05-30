World Boxing to introduce mandatory sex testing for all boxers

World Boxing will introduce mandatory sex testing for all boxers in its competitions, the body said on Friday, adding that Paris Olympics women’s welterweight champion Imane Khelif will not be allowed to compete until she undergoes such a test.

The governing body, which will run the boxing competitions in the 2028 Olympics after being granted provisional recognition by the IOC, said it aims to deliver a competitive level playing field for men and women.

“Imane Khelif may not participate in the female category at the Eindhoven Box Cup, 5-10 June 2025 and any World Boxing event until Imane Khelif undergoes genetic sex screening in accordance with World Boxings rules and testing procedures,” World Boxing said in a statement.

All athletes over the age of 18 will have to undertake a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) genetic test, which can be conducted by a nasal or mouth swab, saliva or blood, World Boxing said.

“The PCR test is a laboratory technique used to detect specific genetic material, in this case, the SRY gene, that reveals the presence of the Y chromosome, which is an indicator of biological sex,” the statement added.