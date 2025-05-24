PPP leader supports having all stakeholders including PTI part of diplomatic delegation

PPP Secretary General Humayun Khan has supported the inclusion of all stakeholders, including the PTI, in the diplomatic delegation set to represent the country in important world capitals following the rise in hostilities with India.

Last week, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif decided to send a “high-level diplomatic delegation to important world capitals to expose Indian propaganda” in the aftermath of the recent military escalation with India.

Speaking on DawnNewsTV programme ‘Doosra Rukh’ on Friday night, when asked if PTI should also be included in the delegation, Khan said: “All stakeholders are welcome to get this country out of this crisis.”

“We need to be on one page and fight the country’s case. Prime Minister [Shehbaz] sahib has made the right choice by choosing Bilawal [Bhutto-Zardari] sahib to continue fighting Pakistan’s case in international forums,” Khan added.

The military confrontation between New Delhi and Islamabad came as tensions over last month’s Pahalgam attack continued to build up, as India — without evidence — blamed Pakistan for the attack. On the night of May 6-7, India launched a series of air strikes in Punjab and Azad Kashmir, resulting in civilian casualties. Islamabad responded by downing five Indian jets.

After intercepting drones sent by India and tit-for-tat strikes on each other’s airbases, it took American intervention on May 10 for both sides to finally drop their guns and declare a ceasefire. India has since continued its aggressive posturing even as Pakistan has warned against any further military aggression and offered talks.

In light of the situation, PM Shehbaz decided to send a high-level diplomatic delegation to important world capitals to counter Indian propaganda related to the escalation and the Pahalgam attack.

The premier entrusted the delegation’s leadership to PPP chairman and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, who said he would “present Pakistan’s case for peace on the international stage”.

The delegation also includes Climate Change Minister Dr Musadik Malik; former foreign ministers Khurram Dastgir and Hina Rabbani Khar; Senators Sherry Rehman and Faisal Subzwari; as well as senior diplomats Tehmina Janjua and Jalil Abbas Jilani.

“The delegation will visit London, Washington, Paris and Brussels to highlight India’s disinformation campaign and its attempts to destabilise regional peace,” Radio Pakistan had said.

A PPP delegation comprising Bilawal, Rehman and Khar met with PM Shehbaz yesterday to seek guidance to highlight Pakistan’s stance before important global powers.

In a similar development, the Indian government has also announced that seven all-party delegations would visit key partner countries, including members of the UN Security Council, later this month to present the country’s stance on terrorism and “project India’s national consensus”.