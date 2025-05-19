Pakistan to expose India’s false narrative built during recent conflict: PPP’s Sherry Rehman

PPP’s Senator Sherry Rehman said on Monday that India built a false narrative during the recent conflict with Pakistan, and now Islamabad will have stay active on the diplomatic front to expose the Indian propaganda.

On the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan will high-level diplomatic delegation to important world capitals to expose Indian propaganda in the aftermath of the recent military escalation with India.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has been entrusted to lead the delegation comprising Senator Sherry Rehman, Dr Musadik Malik, Engineer Khurram Dastgir, Hina Rabbani Khar, Faisal Subzwari, Tehmina Janjua, and Jalil Abbas Jilani. The delegation will visit London, Washington, Paris, and Brussels to highlight India’s disinformation campaign and its attempts to destabilise regional peace.

Speaking to Geo News today, Sherry said apart from the military front, diplomacy during conflict is an important front, as India built a false narrative using “fake news”. She said Bilawal has emerged as leader to expose India’s narrative.

She said India is sending seven delegations to different capitals after Pakistan made the announcement. She mentioned there is a rift there as Congress leader Shashi Tharoor had been replaced by his own party for the delegation to Europe.

“Apart from the military victory, Pakistan diplomacy is winning as it remained with the facts and did not allow a strategic drift,” she said.

She said unlike Pakistan, questions are now being raised within India. “A BJP-backed journalist R. Jagannathan has written an article that India is fight on 2.5 fronts — against Pakistan and China, and half front against its own people.”

The PPP senator said the standard diplomacy will continue on the water issues but they should also discuss with climate experts and climatology. She recalled there is no precedent that such treaties are suspended unilaterally and have survived wars.

“You cannot close a river like a tap. In my view, India will start construction on Chenab. Based on their attitude, they [India] will move forward without considering its global impact,” she added.

She said Bilawal will be busy for the next two weeks visiting different world capitals, and then they will focus on water diplomacy. She said the ambassadors in Pakistani missions abroad will have to follow up on Pakistan’s narrative.

She continued that Pakistan should maintain diplomatic relationship with Iran to maintain peace in the province. She said India is a member of BRICS and other global forums, but did not receive any support from them as the ‘security guarantor’ against China.

Bilawal posted on X that he was contacted by the prime minister who requested that the former foreign minister “lead a delegation to present Pakistan’s case for peace on the international stage”.

Bilawal said he was honoured to accept the responsibility and remained committed to serving the country in “these challenging times”. The PPP said the committee would also “inform the international community about Indian aggression and its false propaganda”.

In a similar development, the Indian government announced that seven all-party delegations would visit key partner countries, including members of the UN Security Council, later this month to present the country’s stance on terrorism and “project India’s national consensus”.