Army’s top brass vows to stop ‘externally-sponsored terrorists’ from destroying national peace: ISPR

The armed forces have vowed to prevent the country’s peace being compromised by externally-sponsored terrorism, the military’s media wing said on Thursday.

A day earlier, at least six people, including three students, were slain while over 40 others — mostly students — were injured after a bomb targeted a school bus near Zero Point in Khuzdar on the Quetta-Karachi highway when it was on its way to drop the students at the Army Public School in Khuzdar Cantonment.

According to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the vow was made during the 270th Corps Commander Conference (CCC) at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, chaired by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir.

“A comprehensive review of the prevailing internal and external security environment was undertaken, with particular emphasis on the successful conclusion of Operation Bunyanum Marsoos, a decisive chapter of Marka-i-Haq,” the statement read.

It was observed that “following its military failure in the wake of the Pahalgam incident, India so-called and self-claimed victim of terrorism, but actually a perpetrator of terrorism and the epicentre of regional instability, has upscaled the use of covert means, employing non-state actors to pursue its destabilisation agenda,” the ISPR said.

“The forum resolved that Pakistan will never allow its peace to be compromised by externally-sponsored terrorism. The Armed Forces, in close synergy with intelligence and law enforcement agencies, will pursue all proxies and facilitators of terrorism with unrelenting resolve.

“These hostile elements, trained and financed to incite chaos and fear, will be dismantled and decimated with the full force of national will and institutional strength.”

It further said that the nation will take “all measures necessary to safeguard its vital interests”.

The conference also deliberated on the regional environment in India-occupied Kashmir and along the working boundary with India, expressing “deep concern” over human rights violations committed by Indian forces against Kashmiris. The forum also congratulated COAS Munir on his promotion to the rank of field marshal.

“[The] forum underscored the urgent need for international attention and intervention to prevent further deterioration of peace and security in South Asia,” the statement read. “[The] forum reiterated full diplomatic, political, moral and humanitarian support for Kashmiri brothers and sisters and their just resistance for [the] right of self-determination.”

Additionally, the meeting paid tribute to the martyrs of Marka-i-Haq and reaffirmed that the “sacred blood of the shuhuda (martyrs)” would not go in vain, while also recognising the spirit and dynamic contributions of the youth and Pakistan’s “media and information warriors” for their role during the brief conflict.

A statement by the Prime Minister’s Office on Wednesday claimed that the Khuzdar attack was carried out by “state-sponsored proxies of India (Fitna al Hindustan)” and added that “dastardly terrorist incidents” were being orchestrated through proxies in Balochistan and KP, “deliberately targeting civilians in a futile attempt to destabilise Pakistan”.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities over the past year, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

Pakistan ranked second in the Global Terrorism Index 2025, with the number of deaths in terrorist attacks rising by 45 per cent over the past year to 1,081.

However, a significant improvement was seen in Pakistan’s internal security landscape in April 2025, “as both militant attacks and resultant casualties dropped sharply compared to March”, according to data released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) on May 2.

President, PM present baton of field marshal to COAS Munir

Separately, President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday presented Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Asim Munir with the baton of field marshal, formally marking the latter’s promotion to the highest rank in the military.

The rank of field marshal is the highest rank of armies built on the pattern of the British Army. It has only been awarded to one other — General Mohammad Ayub Khan — by the presidential cabinet in 1959. It is a ceremonial five-star rank that usually signifies extraordinary leadership and wartime achievement.

The federal cabinet on Tuesday approved the promotion of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir to field marshal for his leadership in Operation Bunyanum Marsoos and the period of conflict against India known as Marka-i-Haq. He was formally promoted to the position with immediate effect in a notification from the Ministry of Defence under “Rule 199-A of the Pakistan Army Regulations (Rules), 1998”.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari confer the baton of field marshal to Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir in Islamabad on May 22. — DawnNewsTV

The ceremony to confer the baton was held at the Presidency in Islamabad on Thursday, attended by the president, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and civilian and military officials.

After he and President Zardari conferred the baton to Field Marshal Munir, PM Shehbaz said during his address, “Today is a moment of profound national pride and historic importance for Pakistan. We salute our national heroes, COAF Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

“You have led our brave armed forces to a remarkable victory against an enemy caught in its own web of arrogance and hubris,” the PM said, addressing Munir.

“The aggressor was brought to its knees and taught a lesson. What transpired during those challenging days will not only be remembered for all times to come as an outstanding military victory but also as a moral and diplomatic triumph.”

The PM said that the field marshal “led our armed forces with great tenacity and indomitable resolve”. He thanked Munir for “his command during Operation Bunyanum Marsoos and his resolute courage in safeguarding Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

“The nation was granted a most glorious victory, which we will remember for the rest of our lives,” he added. “He not only thwarted the nefarious designs of the adversary, but rewrote the history of warfare.”

President Zardari paid tribute to the armed forces for defending “the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our motherland against unprovoked Indian aggression”.

“The entire nation is proud of all of you,” he said.

The president officially promoted Munir to the rank of field marshal and conferred the baton “in recognition of extraordinary services to Pakistan through the turbulent period and with full confidence in his command and character”.

“Your military career is forged with courage and defined by wisdom and commitment to lead with vision, strength and honour at the highest level of our armed forces,” Zardari said. “Throughout this week of Marka-i-Haq Field Marshal Asim displayed a pragmatic understanding of the need to avoid escalation.”