E-Paper | May 18, 2025

Karsaz accident: Plea for acquittal in drug case dismissed

Ishaq Tanoli Published May 18, 2025 Updated May 18, 2025 01:18pm

KARACHI: A judicial magistrate on Saturday dismissed the acquittal application of the Karsaz accident suspect in a drug case.

The court turned down the application moved by suspect Natasha Danish after hearing arguments from both sides and announced that she will be indicted in the case on June 21.

Initially, the suspect was booked and arrested for recklessly driving the Toyota Land Cruiser and killing 60-year-old Imran Arif and his 22-year-old daughter, Amna, and wounding three others in an accident near Karsaz in August last year.

Later, another FIR was lodged against her after medical reports confirmed that she was under the influence of methamphetamine (ice) at the time of driving.

The applicant, through her lawyer, filed an application under Section 249-A of the criminal procedure code, seeking her acquittal in the case registered under Section 11 (drinking liable to tazir) of the Prohibition (Enforcement of Hadd) Order (PEHO), 1979.

The lawyer for applicant argued that the entire case was based on concocted statement and double jeopardy and the case in question was registered after a delay of 11 days, despite the fact that an FIR was already lodged at the same police station for the said incident.

The defence counsel also contended that registration of the second FIR was made in violation of the law and a judgement of the Supreme Court.

A public prosecutor opposed the plea and argued that the prosecution has sufficient evidence to connect the applicant with the offence. He argued that the case was also still at the pre-trial stage.

Published in Dawn, May 18th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

The madness of Modi’s media

The madness of Modi’s media

India’s mainstream media has devolved into a propaganda machine that espouses delusional narratives and endangers regional peace.

Opinion

Editorial

War and peace
Updated 18 May, 2025

War and peace

Instead of constantly evoking the spectre of war, India and Pakistan should work towards peace.
Unequal taxation
18 May, 2025

Unequal taxation

PAKISTAN’S inefficient, growth-inhibiting, distortive and unjust tax system can justifiably be described as the...
Health crimes
18 May, 2025

Health crimes

MULTAN’S Nishtar Hospital, south Punjab’s largest public-sector hospital, was in the news last year for...
Tariff reform
Updated 17 May, 2025

Tariff reform

Planned import policy reforms signify a major positive shift in the govt’s economic and growth strategy.
Rising heat
17 May, 2025

Rising heat

AS the mercury continues to rise mercilessly across Pakistan, it becomes painfully clear that climate change has hit...
Missing link
17 May, 2025

Missing link

FINANCE Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb now has much to his credit, which is why his promise that the M6 motorway will ...