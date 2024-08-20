SUV runs over, kills two near Karachi’s Karsaz

KARACHI: A fast-moving SUV killed two people, including a woman, and injured three others near Karsaz on Monday evening, police said.

DIG-Traffic Ahmad Nawaz Cheema told Dawn that a Toyota Prado driven in an ‘extremely negligent manner’ by a woman, hit a motorcycle apparently while negotiating a turn from Tipu Sultan Road towards the service road of Muslim League House. The car then hit two more motorcycles and overturned after colliding with a parked car on the road.

As a result, five persons were injured. They were taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where two of them, including a woman, died during treatment.

DIG Cheema said the woman driver had been arrested and her car impounded.

