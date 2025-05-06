E-Paper | May 06, 2025

Detention orders for 150 political activists withdrawn by Balochistan Home Department

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published May 6, 2025 Updated May 6, 2025 09:02am

QUETTA: The Balochistan Home Department on Monday withdrew detention orders for 150 political workers and activists, but continued to hold Baloch Yakjehti Committee leader Dr Mahrang Baloch and six others under a public order law, according to lawyers of detainees.

The activists belonging to the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) and Balochistan National Party-Mengal, were detained on March 22 under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance in Quetta’s district jail.

Lawyers representing the detainees, including BYC chief organiser Dr Mahrang, had filed petitions in the Balochistan High Court challenging the detentions.

A division bench of the BHC, comprising acting Chief Justice Ejaz Ahmed Swati and Justice Muhammad Aamir Rana, heard the petitions on Monday. Lawyers Kamran Murtaza, Sajid Tareen and Imran Baloch appeared for the petitioners.

Mr Tareen told the media the hearing was postponed until Tuesday at the request of the prosecution.

He stated that the Balochistan Home Department had rescinded the MPO orders against the 150 activists.

“The prosecution will defend its plea on the detention of Dr Mahrang and six others under MPO-3,” Mr Tareen said, confirming the orders against the larger group had been withdrawn.

According to the lawyers, those whose MPO-3 detention orders remain in effect were Dr Mahrang, Beebu Baloch, Gulzadi Baloch, Sabghatullah Shah Jee, Bebarg Baloch, Sanaullah Baloch and BNP member Mama Ghaffar Baloch, who is the father of Beebu.

Published in Dawn, May 6th, 2025

