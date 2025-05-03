E-Paper | May 03, 2025

Mob torches tanker in Karachi after woman dies in accident

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published May 3, 2025 Updated May 3, 2025 09:41am
Truck burns after an angry mob set it on fire in Korangi. —Fahim Siddiqi / White Star
KARACHI: A woman was killed and her husband injured when a water tanker hit their motorcycle and ran them over in Korangi on Friday, police said.

The fatal incident sparked public outrage as an angry mob set the water tanker on fire.

The police said that the driver responsible for the incident managed to flee.

DIG-Traffic Pir Mohammed Shah told Dawn that at around 10:10am, a loaded water tanker, driven recklessly by an unidentified driver, struck a motorcycle. As a result, Mushtaq, 52, and his wife Rehana, 48, were critically injured.

They were shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where Rehana died during treatment. The condition of her husband was reported to be out of danger.

The DIG claimed that initial findings suggested reckless driving by the tanker driver was the main cause of the accident. However, he said, a preliminary technical assessment also indicated negligence on the part of the motorcyclist, who overtook the tanker from the left side, which is considered a blind spot for heavy vehicles.

Truck hits bike

A man was killed and another injured when a truck hit a motorcycle on National Highway on Friday, police said.

Bin Qasim SHO Tahir Qadri said that the pillion riders were hit by the truck near Ghaghar Phatak. As a result, the rider, identified as Sawab Khan, 30, died on the spot while Manzoor Khan, 25, was critically injured. The police had arrested the errant driver, Naseer Ahmed, and seized the truck, the SHO added.

Preliminary inspection revealed that the trailer had no documents such as fitness certificate or transport permit.

Meanwhile, a passenger died after a Datsun van collided with a stationary trailer on M.M. Alam Road in the Malir Cantonment area.

Published in Dawn, May 3rd, 2025

