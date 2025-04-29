Pakistan Navy employee killed, another injured in Karachi accident involving 10-wheeler: police

An employee of the Pakistan Navy was killed while another was injured in Karachi’s Baldia on Tuesday after a 10-wheeler trailer hit them, police said.

The city has lately witnessed a rise in traffic accidents, especially involving heavy vehicles, including dumpers and water tankers, which killed nearly 500 people and injured 4,879 in 2024, according to hospital data.

Speaking to Dawn.com today, Keamari Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Captain (retired) Faizan Ali said, “An employee of the Navy died in the accident, while another was injured when a 10-wheeler truck hit them.”

He added that while the driver of the vehicle managed to flee the site of the incident, the vehicle had been taken under police custody.

SSP Ali said that a first information report (FIR) will be registered when a complainant comes to the police, otherwise, “we will register it on behalf of the state through a police officer.”

Another official, Moachko Police’s Asad Zaid, said 35-year-old Ashfaq Ali and 34-year-old Sohail Ahmed were employees of the Pakistan Navy.

“They were riding a motorcycle when a 10-wheeler trailer hit them in Rais Goth near Jamia Farooqia seminary,” the official said. “They suffered critical injuries and were moved to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi, where the doctors pronounced Ashfaq dead.”

Meanwhile, a statement issued by the Edhi Foundation said that a 25-year-old woman died when a van overturned off the Superhighway near Quetta Darbar Hotel today. “The body was moved to a private hospital,” the statement said.

In pursuance of the continued efforts of the provincial government to control the menace of accidents in Karachi, the city administration on Thursday extended the complete ban imposed on heavy vehicles in the city during daytime for another two months.

A total of nine dumpers and water tankers were set on fire by angry mobs earlier this month near the main road leading to 4-K Chowrangi after a heavy vehicle hit a bike rider, injuring him in the North Karachi area.

An elderly man was killed earlier this month after being run over by a water tanker, police and rescue officials said.