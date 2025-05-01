E-Paper | May 01, 2025

Sharjeel launches Peoples Pink Taxi Service in Sindh

Dawn Report Published May 1, 2025 Updated May 1, 2025 09:51am
Peoples Pink and Normal Taxi Service launched in Sindh.
Peoples Pink and Normal Taxi Service launched in Sindh.

KARACHI: The Sindh transport department has officially launched the Peoples Pink and Normal Taxi Service.

Sindh’s Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon made this announcement in a social media post.

He said that the aim of this project was to bringing a revolutionary change to the public transport system, empower women, ensure safe travel, and promote eco-friendly transport across the province, said a press release issued on Wednesday evening.

Mr Memon, who also holds the portfolio of transport and information departments, described the Peoples Pink and Normal Taxi Service as a “historic milestone for Sindh”.

He said that the Sindh government was committed to modernising the transport system and creating equal opportunities for all segments of society.

Earlier, Mr Memon had said that the provincial government was working to bring ride-hailing services in Karachi under one system, Dawn.com reported.

“We are working to bring the [online] taxi system in Karachi under one umbrella in an integrated and modern manner,” he said while chairing a meeting of the transport department.

He added that these services will be organised under one umbrella so that safe, standard and legal facilities can be provided to passengers. “All online taxi services like Careem, Yango would be brought under one system,” he said.

Speaking about an earlier announcement by the Sindh government about providing pink scooters to women free of cost, Mr Memon said that rapid progress was being made in this regard to provide women with ease of transport facilities.

“Double-decker buses for the transport sector will arrive by June this year. A large batch of new buses is expected in late June or early July,” he added.

Published in Dawn, May 1st, 2025

